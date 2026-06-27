23 Aldi Pantry Staples That Cost $2 Or Less

There's nothing quite as frustrating as rifling through your pantry for dinner only to realize you're out of a must-have staple. As a home chef, keeping your pantry stocked is vital, and it can make all the difference between getting dinner on the table fast and having to run out to the store. Since pantry staples last for a long time, it makes sense to stock up on them so that you're not stuck crossing your fingers that you have an extra box of baking soda (or can of condensed milk, or packet of taco seasoning) somewhere in the back of your shelves.

Aldi offers a ton of great deals on pantry staples — we're talking $2 or less per item, making it easier to keep your kitchen stocked with the essential items necessary for successful everyday cooking. We took a look at some of the cheapest pantry items at Aldi to add to your list next time you need to stock up. (Note that prices may vary slightly based on your location — the prices listed here are pulled from a store located in the Northeastern United States.) From canned veggies to condensed soups to great seasonings, we've got you covered.