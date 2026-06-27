23 Aldi Pantry Staples That Cost $2 Or Less
There's nothing quite as frustrating as rifling through your pantry for dinner only to realize you're out of a must-have staple. As a home chef, keeping your pantry stocked is vital, and it can make all the difference between getting dinner on the table fast and having to run out to the store. Since pantry staples last for a long time, it makes sense to stock up on them so that you're not stuck crossing your fingers that you have an extra box of baking soda (or can of condensed milk, or packet of taco seasoning) somewhere in the back of your shelves.
Aldi offers a ton of great deals on pantry staples — we're talking $2 or less per item, making it easier to keep your kitchen stocked with the essential items necessary for successful everyday cooking. We took a look at some of the cheapest pantry items at Aldi to add to your list next time you need to stock up. (Note that prices may vary slightly based on your location — the prices listed here are pulled from a store located in the Northeastern United States.) From canned veggies to condensed soups to great seasonings, we've got you covered.
Happy Harvest Cut Green Beans
Whether you're eating them straight-up or turning green beans into a comforting side dish by adding an extra ingredient, load up your pantry with Happy Harvest Cut Green Beans so you always have an easy dinner vegetable on hand.
Purchase Happy Harvest Cut Green Beans for $0.85.
Happy Harvest Whole Kernel Corn
Perfect for adding to soups, salads, or enjoying on its own, Happy Harvest Whole Kernel Corn is a smart stock-up item.
Purchase Happy Harvest Whole Kernel Corn for $0.85.
Chef's Cupboard Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup
In the mood for ridiculously easy chicken and dumplings? Keeping a few cans of Chef's Cupboard Cream Of Chicken Condensed Soup on hand makes it easy to add flavor to tons of savory recipes.
Purchase Chef's Cupboard Cream Of Chicken Condensed Soup for $0.79.
Chef's Cupboard Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup
From three-ingredient stroganoff to mushroom chicken, Chef's Cupboard Cream Of Mushroom Condensed Soup is an all-around pantry rock star.
Purchase Chef's Cupboard Cream Of Mushroom Condensed Soup for $0.79.
Dakota's Pride Black Beans
Loaded with fiber? Check. Packed with antioxidants? Check. Black beans are nutrient powerhouses and a great way to add a healthy touch to tons of recipes.
Purchase Dakota's Pride Black Beans for $0.95.
Happy Harvest Sweet Peas
There are a ton of ways to make great use of a can of sweet peas — from adding them to tuna salad to blending them into homemade hummus, it's smart to keep a few cans tucked away.
Purchase Happy Harvest Sweet Peas for $0.85.
Happy Harvest Tomato Sauce
Canned tomato sauce can act as a great jumping-off point for tons of recipes, including chilis, stews, and soups.
Purchase Happy Harvest Tomato Sauce for $0.55.
Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix
According to Food Network personality and chef Sunny Anderson, Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix is the best mix money can buy. Be sure to pick up a few boxes for your pantry the next time you're at Aldi.
Purchase Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix for $0.79.
Casa Mamita Taco Seasoning Mix
Get prepped for your next taco Tuesday (or Wednesday, or Sunday, or whatever, because tacos are great anytime) by stocking up on Aldi store-brand taco seasoning mix.
Purchase Casa Mamita Taco Seasoning Mix for $0.55.
Tuscan Garden Ranch Salad Dressing and Seasoning Mix
There's no doubt about it — ranch seasoning will take your burger game to the next level. It's also fantastic for sprinkling on popcorn, adding flavor to pasta, and more.
Purchase Tuscan Garden Ranch Salad Dressing And Seasoning Mix for $0.65.
Dakota's Pride Garbanzo Beans
Whether you're adding protein to a salad or whipping up homemade hummus, it's smart to keep garbanzo beans on hand (bonus: you can use aquafaba — the juice inside a can of beans — as an easy egg substitution if you're in a bind).
Purchase Dakota's Pride Garbanzo Beans for $0.95.
Stonemill Iodized Table Salt
Salt takes years to expire, so it makes sense to stock up when you find a good deal, like the iodized table salt you can score at Aldi for less than a buck.
Purchase Stonemill Iodized Table Salt for $0.89.
Baker's Corner Baking Soda
Puffing up your baked goods isn't the only thing baking soda is good for. Baking soda actually has a ton of unexpected uses, and it's smart to keep an extra box or five in your pantry.
Purchase Baker's Corner Baking Soda for $0.99.
Chef's Cupboard Shells and Cheese
Chef's Cupboard Shells And Cheese is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner, and some even say that it's better than the brand-name version of the stuff.
Purchase Chef's Cupboard Shells And Cheese for $1.55.
Aldi Chili Crisp Ready to Serve Rice
Chili crisp oil is known for being seriously addictive, and it's been uber-popular for awhile now. Get a taste of the spicy stuff with Aldi Chili Crisp Ready To Serve Rice — it's quick, easy, and inexpensive enough to keep a ton of it on hand in your pantry.
Purchase Aldi Chili Crisp Ready To Serve Rice for $1.65.
Chef's Cupboard Protein Ramen
Looking to add more protein to your day? Chef's Cupboard Protein Ramen packs 20 grams of the muscle-building stuff, making it a solid meal on its own or as a base for chicken, shrimp, or steak.
Purchase Chef's Cupboard Protein Ramen for $1.65.
Reggano Farfalle
Stock up on a few boxes of farfalle — also known as bow tie pasta — for a fun twist on go-to pasta dishes (be sure to save any leftover pasta to make air fryer pasta chips).
Purchase Reggano Farfalle for $1.09.
Reggano Wide Egg Noodles
Whether you've got a great recipe for chicken noodle soup or your family can't get enough tuna noodle casserole, it's smart to keep a few bags of egg noodles in your pantry — they come in clutch when you're in the mood for a comforting meal.
Purchase Reggano Wide Egg Noodles for $1.95.
Priano Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce
Keep a jar of Priano Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce in your pantry to add to pasta, chicken, or, well, anything (a little bird told us that it makes an especially delicious dip for garlic bread).
Purchase Priano Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce for $1.95.
Baker's Corner Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix
Believe it or not, we placed this super-inexpensive, super-fudgy, nearly-flawless boxed brownie mix in the number one spot in our boxed brownie mix ranking (we'd just recommend adding a bit of cocoa powder to the mix to amp up the flavor a smidge).
Purchase Baker's Corner Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix for $1.75.
Baker's Corner Evaporated Milk
From pumpkin pie to tres leches cake, evaporated milk is a must-have in every home baker's pantry.
Purchase Baker's Corner Evaporated Milk for $1.09.
Goya Sazón Seasoning
If you're new to the world of sazón, get ready to become obsessed. The spice blend is traditionally used in Latin American cooking and will bring a savory punch to chicken, fish, veggies, rice, and more.
Purchase Goya Sazón Seasoning for $1.65.
Chef's Cupboard Beef Broth
Beef broth is an all-around hero in the kitchen, adding flavor to soups, stews, slow cooker meals, and more.
Purchase Chef's Cupboard Beef Broth for $1.39.