Canned Soup Is The Star Of This 3-Ingredient Stroganoff

When you're looking for some intense savory protein, beef can always get the job done. But beyond the meat, mushrooms add incredible flavor that is hard to top, rivaling other popular umami-boosting ingredients like MSG or miso paste. Perhaps surprisingly, mushroom broth can even replace the beef in your recipes. However, when paired with beef, the fungi's earthy flavor really brings out the unctuous, deliciously fatty savor of the meat in a way that's not too heavy on the palate. You can make an easy pasta sauce with cream of mushroom soup, and this mushroom-and-beef stroganoff preparation isn't too far off, but you'll want to use the appropriate noodles to get this three-ingredient dish just right.

All it takes to make a simple and tasty beef stroganoff is ground beef, cream of mushroom soup for the dish's robust signature sauce, and egg noodles. Best of all, you can have it on the table in about 15 minutes, and it will feed the whole family. If you've never had the dish, beef stroganoff covers a lot of the comfort food bases — hot, savory, creamy, and filling — without being so rich that it leaves you feeling, let's say, "overly comforted." And you can make it in just a few steps.