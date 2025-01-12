This Store-Bought Seasoning Will Take Your Burger Game To The Next Level

There is nothing like a big, juicy burger, seasoned with little more than salt and pepper, and cooked to medium rare over an open flame. Except for maybe a smash burger, or a double, with tons of melted American cheese. Or one of those towering novelty numbers you need to either unhinge your jaw to actually eat or resort to using a knife and fork like Batman. For the tremendous amount of burgers most people will consume in a lifetime, there are even more ways to dress them up, down, and in-between, or at least change up their flavor with a supermarket staple.

Ranch seasoning, for example, has way more applications than as a salad dressing starter. It can be applied virtually anywhere a little zip is in order, including those hand-crafted patties that you make at home. Whether you're grilling them outdoors, cooking them in a cast iron skillet, or — gasp! — baking them in the oven, preparing flavorful ranch burgers is as easy as tearing open a pouch of seasoning from the grocery store. Plus all the other steps you must take for consistent burger success, of course.