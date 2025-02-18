12 Unexpected Uses For Baking Soda

Ah, baking soda. Chances are, you have a box tucked away in your pantry, ready to be used in your favorite recipes. True to its name, one of baking soda's most well-known functions is, well, baking. This humble kitchen staple, though, is far more versatile than you might think.

So, what exactly is baking soda, and how does it work? Simply put, baking soda is an alkaline (non-acidic) chemical compound. When it interacts with an acid — such as vinegar, lemon juice, or buttermilk — a chemical reaction takes place and carbon dioxide is produced. This reaction is what makes baking soda a key ingredient in baking, helping doughs and batters rise to perfection.

But baking soda's usefulness goes well beyond the oven. Thanks to its unique chemical properties, it can tackle everything from cleaning and cooking to enhancing everyday ingredients. A magic ingredient hiding in a simple box — baking soda is an unexpected hack in your kitchen.