The Canned Shortcut For Ridiculously Easy Chicken And Dumplings

Homemade chicken and dumplings have comforted hungry tummies for centuries, with one of the earlier mentions of the dish appearing in 1879 in the cookbook "Housekeeping in Old Virginia" by Marion Cabell Tyree. Given that the chicken in the recipe simmered for hours, the resulting dish probably tasted sufficiently succulent and was worth the time one spent cooling the proverbial heels. Fortunately for 21st-century chicken and dumpling lovers, there's a quicker way to make it that tastes every bit as delish as its predecessor without the wait.

The trick lies in the use of the canned soup and biscuits that you'll find in your grocer's canned and refrigerated food aisles. The basic recipe calls for a 32-ounce carton of chicken broth, plus one can of cream of chicken soup. Its flavor comes from ¼ teaspoon of poultry seasoning, though you can adjust that amount to suit your tastes. Three cups of shredded chicken, or about 1½ pounds of poultry, rounds out the recipe, which you'll set to simmering for 5 to 10 minutes. Leftover baked chicken works for this if you want to use up leftovers. Next, add single cup of chopped carrots and three stalks of celery to bring fiber to the meal and some garden-fresh flavor. Finally, the addition of the biscuit noodles turn a plain chicken soup recipe into chicken and dumplings. Roll the dough out and cut the biscuits into noodle-shaped strips. All this gets stirred regularly while all the ingredients simmer together for another 20 minutes.

