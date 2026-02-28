Turn Canned Green Beans Into A Comforting Side Dish With One Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most Americans have at least a few canned goods stowed away for a last-minute meal addition or quick side dish. Preserved green beans are one of those pantry staples that are great to have on hand, but the flavor and texture aren't always everyone's favorite. The good news is all it takes is the addition of barbecue sauce to transform this canned staple into a noteworthy dish that everyone will love.

For those who are apprehensive about canned vegetables, you'll be pleased to know that they actually contain quite a high amount of nutrients (comparable to frozen veggies). But if it's the distinct flavor and texture of tinned green beans holding you back, this barbecued version is worth a try. The savory, zingy, and slightly sweet flavors in barbecue sauce pair well with the salty, earthy flavor of preserved green beans. Meanwhile, the thick sauce nicely coats the veggies. Just make sure to properly drain them beforehand to ensure the best texture and bold flavor.

While you can easily make your own three-ingredient barbecue sauce, you can also pick up many store-bought options, like this Organic Texas True Barbecue Sauce from Whole Foods. Many recipes call for ingredients like ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and onions for added flavor and a balanced bite. To help with the sometimes off-putting texture of the green beans, you can add other elements like bacon fat, or butter to create a creamier balance in your final dish. As for other seasonings, you could also throw in some cayenne pepper or hot sauce for an added kick of heat.