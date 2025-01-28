Does Salt Ever Expire?

Salt has been used as a preservative for thousands of years, helping keep things like meat and fish from spoiling before the invention of refrigeration. However, while salt can preserve and flavor food, does it ever go bad on its own?

On its own, pure salt is a food that never actually expires because it's toxic to most microbes and contains no moisture for them to grow. However, many types of salt you find at your local supermarket will still have a best-by date due to the presence of additives. Iodized salt, for example, has a designated shelf life of around five years, after which the iodine can dissipate due to a lack of stability. Similarly, salts can start losing their flavor and experience a change in texture after a few years. Flavored salts, like garlic salt, can last up to three years, while table salt, with anti-caking agents, can last up to five before clumping starts to occur. Similarly, salts without anti-caking agents are recommended to be used within three years for the best quality.

Speaking of quality, despite some of the most prevailing myths about salt, how you store it can significantly impact its quality over time, especially if you live in a humid environment. Likewise, salt can become contaminated from dirty hands or utensils, with salmonella and listeria bacteria capable of surviving on salt for weeks. Fortunately, preserving the quality of salt is pretty easy if you're careful and mindful of keeping it dry and clean.