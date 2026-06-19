17 Ways To Repurpose Leftover Ground Beef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ground beef is a must-have item on many shoppers' weekly grocery lists. It's easy to prepare, tastes great, and you can use it in many different recipes. You'll have no shortage of ideas here, from burgers and Sloppy Joes to Bolognese; however, you may have less creativity when it comes to what to do with leftover ground beef that is already cooked. It may not be enough to make a whole, dinner-sized recipe, and considering the cost of beef these days, let alone the ethical implications of throwing away perfectly good food, you may think twice about chucking it in the trash or relegating it to the back of your fridge, where it becomes a science project.

That's exactly why we wanted to come up with a list of our favorite ways to use cooked ground beef, perfect if you have a single burger patty left after a barbecue or just made a little too much for your original recipe. We stuck to applications that either require small amounts of cooked ground beef (meaning even a ¼-pound serving will work), can be prepared as a single lunch or dinner portion, and can be combined with other piecemeal leftovers from your fridge, like cooked veggies and bottled sauces. You can also supplement these ground beef dishes with other ground proteins, including pork, chicken, turkey, or textured vegetable protein as desired.