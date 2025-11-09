5 Instant Mashed Potato Brands, Ranked

Stop & Shop instant mashed potatoes were the only brand that did not come in a small pouch. However, that didn't inherently knock it down on my list. What did knock it down on my list, however, was the outright complex directions: ⅔ cup of potato flakes, ⅔ cup water, 1 tablespoon butter, ¼ cup milk — heck, I even had to bring my own salt. I thought instant potatoes were supposed to take all the guesswork out of cooking and make things easier, but I guess not.

I was very glad that Stop & Shop explicitly said that I had to salt these spuds myself, considering what they considered "enough" salt is far from it. These mashed potatoes were very bland and lacked the buttery flavor of any of the other brands I sampled, despite the fact that I added a generous tablespoon of fat to the spud-filled elixir before microwaving it. I suppose if you wanted to spice up your mashed potatoes with salty toppings or mix-ins — like cooked bacon or cheddar cheese, or even garlic salt — you would want something that tastes a little more neutral and not as salty from the get-go. But if you were just eating a bowl of these straight, you would need to reach for the salt and pepper to make them anywhere near palatable.

Overall, I don't think the effort is worth it for these mashed potatoes. "Instant" suggests "easy," and this Stop & Shop product is far from it, at least when it comes to preparation. If you're after something that's both easy and tasty, you're better off buying one of the higher-ranked pouches on this list instead.