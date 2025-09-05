Why We Ranked Cholula's Chipotle Sauce The Best In Our Taste Test

Wherever you go, a good bottle of chipotle sauce is pretty universally cherished. Perhaps the combination of smokiness with the right amount of tangy sweetness elevates most dishes that this classic sauce touches. Whether you use chipotle sauce to ramp up the taste in tacos, nachos, burgers, or as a side sauce with a bit of oomph, you can put your trust in chipotle to add flavor the way it has for centuries in Mexico, where it originated. We decided to try out and rank a range of store-bought chipotle sauce brands in search of a bottle with undeniable flavor, and Cholula's cremosa chipotle sauce stood out as the best mealtime companion.

While Cholula has a reputation for offering some of the best sauces out there, the cremosa sauce especially impressed us with its balancing abilities and burst of flavor. We found that Cholula's cremosa chipotle didn't overwhelm the palate yet didn't come across as forgettable. Bonus points if you're a lover of that distinctly smoky chipotle flavor (like Bobby Flay, who doesn't keep quiet about chipotle being his favorite pepper ever). Word has it that this Cholula chipotle sauce might even impress the mayo-haters of the world, as it is creamy without being overly eggy.