Why We Ranked Cholula's Chipotle Sauce The Best In Our Taste Test
Wherever you go, a good bottle of chipotle sauce is pretty universally cherished. Perhaps the combination of smokiness with the right amount of tangy sweetness elevates most dishes that this classic sauce touches. Whether you use chipotle sauce to ramp up the taste in tacos, nachos, burgers, or as a side sauce with a bit of oomph, you can put your trust in chipotle to add flavor the way it has for centuries in Mexico, where it originated. We decided to try out and rank a range of store-bought chipotle sauce brands in search of a bottle with undeniable flavor, and Cholula's cremosa chipotle sauce stood out as the best mealtime companion.
While Cholula has a reputation for offering some of the best sauces out there, the cremosa sauce especially impressed us with its balancing abilities and burst of flavor. We found that Cholula's cremosa chipotle didn't overwhelm the palate yet didn't come across as forgettable. Bonus points if you're a lover of that distinctly smoky chipotle flavor (like Bobby Flay, who doesn't keep quiet about chipotle being his favorite pepper ever). Word has it that this Cholula chipotle sauce might even impress the mayo-haters of the world, as it is creamy without being overly eggy.
How to incorporate Cholula's cremosa sauce into your favorite recipes
Since its release, Cholula's cremosa chipotle sauce has made quite the impression on chipotle lovers. If you're all about perfecting a plate of tacos, enchiladas, or a burrito that is literally bursting at the seams with flavor, this sauce is versatile enough to serve you well. Most note that the medium spiciness is true to taste, so the spice-sensitive should expect no nasty surprises. Ingredients to keep in the mix to complement the sauce include slaw, shrimp, fish, and a final touch of cilantro. For a veggie spin, make the most of crispy cauliflower and its earthy, slightly nutty taste, which pairs well with the cumin, garlic, and onion flavors present in the sauce.
For a quick snack, don't hesitate to reach for this chipotle sauce as a dipping option for french fries or other savory foods. We're into chipotle sauce as a side to pretzels, but it could also work well with other savory or salty snacks like crackers or nachos. If you're feeling for something a little more filling, whip up some sweet potato fries, wedges, or a bowl of sweet potato mash for a hearty match made in heaven. You can thank us later.