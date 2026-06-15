6 Tips For Ordering At Your Grocery Store Deli Counter Like A Pro

The grocery store is a place that is both seemingly easy to navigate and one that is also rarely explored to its fullest potential. And this isn't a phenomenon that occurs in only a few sections of the store, either. If you go to the grocery store's bakery at the wrong time, for example, you could be setting yourself up for less-than-fresh pastries and breads. And if you're making major mistakes in the meat aisle, you could be missing out on some deeply underrated cuts. The deli section is, perhaps, the most overlooked part of the entire store, simply because shoppers don't know how to maximize their experience at it.

That's where we come in. We wanted to get the scoop on some of the most important things that shoppers need to know when visiting the deli section at their local grocery store. So, we spoke to the people who know delis well: Mario Hupfeld, food safety expert and co-founder and CTO of NEMIS Technologies, and Elizabeth Ward, vice president of marketing at Boar's Head. They shared their top tips for getting the most out of your deli experience, as well as the most important things that shoppers need to know about when visiting this part of the store.