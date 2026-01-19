4 Costco Deli Meats To Buy, 3 To Always Avoid

Regardless of the similarity in their appearance, not all cold cuts are created equal. It's an important maxim to take with you when shopping in the deli aisle in Costco's premade foods section. Buying your turkey, ham, roast beef, or salami in bulk is a commitment all its own, so it's important to know the good stuff from the not so good stuff. To help make your Costco run a bit easier, I took a stroll through my local Costco's deli for a taste test.

I was looking for deli meat that could be a veritable lunchtime workhorse for a shopper — something that would be good on a sandwich, but also something that could be easily incorporated into other dishes. With these characteristics in mind, I made my decisions based on the product's flavor, texture, versatility, and price point. The following selections are all about bang for your buck, but also longevity. Deli meat is supposed to be consumed within a week or so of opening the package, so that stuff has to make its way onto more than just your lunch menu.

After my experience and taste testing, I've assembled a list of Costco deli meats that are definitely worth consideration, along with a few that should be avoided. I tried each sample on its own, and then did as much as I could to work the product into other meals. All in all, there are some great options at Costco, and here are my overall picks.