The Best Time To Go To A Grocery Store Bakery For The Freshest Options
There's nothing more disappointing than buying stale croissants, cookies, or bread from a grocery store bakery. Fortunately, there's a strategic way to avoid this. Sure enough, there are certain times of day that prove better for shopping your grocery store's bakery than others. Whether you're looking to buy one of the best store-bought chocolate cakes, muffins, or donuts, the best time of day to shop the bakery section at your favorite grocery store is early morning to mid-afternoon.
While each store operates on a different timeline, most employees are responsible for restocking items during early morning hours, right before the store opens to the general public. In fact, most conventional grocers bake items fresh every morning for a proper restock. For instance, Sam's Club bakes and stocks popular items like muffins and croissants every day before noon. Other stores operate similarly, but also bake and restock frozen, partially prepared items, such as cookies, as needed.
Since most grocery stores have their own replenishment systems in place, you'll want to ask an employee in the bakery department of your preferred store when items are usually baked and restocked. In most instances, breakfast-friendly goods like croissants, muffins, and donuts are ultra-fresh first thing in the morning. Other items that can be eaten at any time of day, such as bread, cookies, and ready-made cakes, may be prepared on a more fluctuating timeline.
Check grocery store bakery items for freshness
If, for some reason, you can't make it to a grocery store first thing in the morning, there are certain ways to tell if a supermarket's baked goods are actually fresh. Since most bakery items are packed in transparent plastic wraps and containers, choose the freshest-looking items based on color and texture. Surprisingly, fresh-baked croissants, breads, and muffins often have an imperfect vibe. These pastries have moist, identifiable layers and occasionally misplaced crumbs or icing that's still partially sticky.
You should also pay attention to the "baked-on" or "sell-by" date marked on each product. If the item you're interested in doesn't have a "prepared-on" date, choose an alternative that has at least two or three more days before the marked expiration date. Or, if expiration dates aren't listed, visit the bakery counter to inquire about your preferred store's processes and replenishment schedule.
Despite shopping at the right time of day, you also want to maximize your reward by only shopping at grocery stores that offer quality baked goods. While your neighborhood grocer may be the most convenient in terms of proximity, for the freshest baked goods every day, head to Costco or Whole Foods. Or, if you're after the best price, Walmart, Publix, and Kroger are good alternatives. Lastly, besides Aldi, there's another affordable grocery store bakery Redditors claim to love: Lidl. Just make sure you head to these bakeries bright and early for the best selection.