The Best Time To Go To A Grocery Store Bakery For The Freshest Options

There's nothing more disappointing than buying stale croissants, cookies, or bread from a grocery store bakery. Fortunately, there's a strategic way to avoid this. Sure enough, there are certain times of day that prove better for shopping your grocery store's bakery than others. Whether you're looking to buy one of the best store-bought chocolate cakes, muffins, or donuts, the best time of day to shop the bakery section at your favorite grocery store is early morning to mid-afternoon.

While each store operates on a different timeline, most employees are responsible for restocking items during early morning hours, right before the store opens to the general public. In fact, most conventional grocers bake items fresh every morning for a proper restock. For instance, Sam's Club bakes and stocks popular items like muffins and croissants every day before noon. Other stores operate similarly, but also bake and restock frozen, partially prepared items, such as cookies, as needed.

Since most grocery stores have their own replenishment systems in place, you'll want to ask an employee in the bakery department of your preferred store when items are usually baked and restocked. In most instances, breakfast-friendly goods like croissants, muffins, and donuts are ultra-fresh first thing in the morning. Other items that can be eaten at any time of day, such as bread, cookies, and ready-made cakes, may be prepared on a more fluctuating timeline.