The Absolute Worst Day Of The Week To Buy Groceries At Walmart

Despite the rise of grocery delivery services, most of us — 74%, in fact, per Drive Research — are still hitting up physical grocery stores to stock the refrigerator and pantry. Walmart is currently the largest grocery retailer in America, and more than 255 million of us are spending at least some of our grocery dollars at the chain each week. With such a large customer base, it makes sense that store gets crowded from time to time, but smart shopping strategies can help you make the most efficient, convenient, and pleasant grocery trip possible.

It turns out when you shop at Walmart is just as important as other grocery shopping hacks. Avoiding Walmart on its busiest day of the week — typically Saturday — can seriously cut down on the time you spend there. If you have to go grocery shopping on a Saturday, considering the time you hit up the store can make a difference. The most popular time for grocery shopping in America is Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., so try for an early morning, late afternoon, or early evening grocery trip if you have to pick up groceries on the weekend. If you can swing it, visit on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, the least busy times to shop at Walmart. Mornings also tend to be less busy than afternoons.