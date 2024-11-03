What Makes Uncured Ham Different From Its Cured Counterpart?

Ham is America's top deli meat product, with more than 170 million consumers across the country (according to research from Statista). It is commonly sliced thinly for ham and cheese sandwiches, diced into salads or pasta, or glazed with honey mustard for Easter and other family gatherings.

A staple in many cultures and homes, ham can be either cured or uncured. Both types of ham come from the same cut of pork — the leg — which means they have a similar texture and flavor. They can be prepared using various methods, with baking, grilling, and roasting being the most popular choices.

The key difference between the two lies in their preservation methods. However, each type technically undergoes a curing process. With that in mind, how does uncured ham differ from its cured alternative? Well, cured ham is preserved using salts and nitrates, which enhance the flavor and extend the shelf life. Alternatively, uncured ham relies on natural ingredients like sea salt and celery powder for preservation.