10 Grocery Shopping Mistakes You Should Avoid Making In The Meat Aisle

Use-by and sell-by dates can seem arbitrary because, well, they kind of are — especially in a world where preservatives exist. For reference, as Thomas Odermatt explains, the sell-by date is the store's code for how long to keep a product out on display, while the use-by date takes on a more serious tone and is presumably when the meat needs to be tossed. Regardless of the name, these dates are important and ones that all shoppers should pay attention to. "Those dates are ultra-critical for not just quality concerns — because believe me, you will notice if you eat chicken that's [five] days beyond the use-by date — but also for food safety purposes," Chip Carter says. He explains that while other foods may have preservatives to keep them fresher for longer, that is not something that meat has. "Fresh fruit and veggies, if they go past their best date, won't have the taste and texture of peak quality, but they won't kill you. Meat can't say that," he says.

Carter notes that while you can technically cook meat that has reached or gone past these sell-by or use-by dates, you are only setting yourself up for failure. "When you notice the slimy coat and icky texture, you'll say, 'Well that was indeed just a further waste of my time!' Because you just cooked and ate rotting meat, and there is no force on earth that's going to bring that back," he says.

However, Odermatt acknowledges that these dates need to be considered within context and relative to other sensory cues that the meat has spoiled. "As a third-generation butcher from Switzerland, I learned that a properly handled piece of meat doesn't suddenly 'turn bad' at midnight on a printed date. Respect the date — but trust the chain of custody, storage, and your judgment more," he says.