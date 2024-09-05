The Best Time To Shop At Costco To Avoid The Biggest Crowds

Do you find yourself stressed over impending Costco visits? Well, you're not alone, and that's kind of the problem. Costco is popular, and for good reason. The wholesale club offers bulk goods at low prices, and has a pretty fabulous food court to boot, complete with the iconic, and inexpensive, hot dogs. However, Costco also has another key feature: crowds. For many people, a trip to Costco isn't as easy as popping in and out of the wholesale club. Factors such as parking and long checkout lines are just an unfortunate reality when making a trip to the retailer.

However, long lines and parking lot drama doesn't have to be a part of your monthly (or weekly) visit. In fact, if you plan in accordance with off peak times and days, you can avoid big crowds. Probably the worst time to shop at Costco is during the weekend, as this is when many households do their grocery shopping, or simply have time off to run errands. Rather, you will want to make your Costco visit during the middle of the week, on days that generally tend to be less traffic heavy. Stick to shopping in the middle of the day around, as you are less likely to run into the morning crowd or people running post-work errands. Of course, these aren't the only windows to shop in order to avoid crowds. There are several days, times, and even weather patterns that can make your shopping trip a breeze.

