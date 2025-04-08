The Complete History NYC's Iconic Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and if you've ever lived in or been to New York City, you've almost certainly fueled your body with a flavorful bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. This classic breakfast sandwich's true origins are a little murky, but over the years, it has become a New York staple.

The breakfast sandwich concept might have started in London during the Industrial Revolution in the 1800s. Eggs, sausage, bacon, and sometimes sausage grease were paired on a bap (or Scottish roll); street vendors would sell the sandwiches to consumers for a quick and easy breakfast. In the United States, the Denver sandwich, which was allegedly invented by Chinese immigrants as a quick and easy dish similar to egg foo young, came about at around the same time, so it's hard to say exactly which one had more influence. Breakfast sandwiches were on the rise in the 19th century, but the popularity surrounding the bacon, egg, and cheese in New York City might have happened during the mid-1900s as the first fast food breakfast sandwiches became popular.