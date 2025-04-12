The Tennessee Restaurant Famous For Its Fluffy Biscuits

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On the outskirts of Nashville, just east of the Natchez Trace Parkway lies The Loveless Cafe. For over 70 years, people in the know have traveled to taste their famous country ham with coffee-spiked red eye gravy, country fried steak, cheesy hash brown casserole, and what some say are the most legendary biscuits in Tennessee.

Now a long-standing institution, The Loveless Cafe began as a love story. In 1951, Lon and Annie Loveless began serving fried chicken and biscuits with homemade preserves to hungry travelers on the front porch of their bungalow-style home, conveniently located on Highway 100. Through word of mouth, their down-home cooking became so popular, the couple converted their home into a full-fledged restaurant and built a 14-room motel for overnight guests. Although the motel is now a private event venue and ownership of the cafe has changed hands a couple of times, the made-from-scratch menu has remained.