Atlanta's food scene is a glorious patchwork of influences, blending Southern tradition, global flavor, and just the right amount of bougie brunch energy. But no matter where the city's culinary compass points, one thing always holds true: biscuits matter. Fluffy, golden, and sometimes as big as your palm, biscuits are a beloved staple in the South, and in Atlanta, they're basically a birthright. Most commonly made with buttermilk, biscuits come in a wide array of styles, from cut to cream and drop, each with its own signature texture, but all delicious. Whether they're slathered in sausage cream gravy, stacked with fried chicken, or served solo with a pat of butter and homemade jam, these buttery beauties speak to the heart and soul of Georgia's capital city.

As a lifelong Atlanta resident and biscuit devotee, I've tasted my fair share, from the classic and comforting to the experimental and over-the-top. And trust me, not all biscuits are created equal. So, if you're looking for the fluffiest, flakiest, most drool-worthy biscuits in town, this list is your guide. These are the spots that treat their biscuits like the superstars they are. Ready to carb-load your way through the city? Here are the 14 restaurants with the best biscuits in Atlanta.