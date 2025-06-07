14 Restaurants With The Best Biscuits In Atlanta
Atlanta's food scene is a glorious patchwork of influences, blending Southern tradition, global flavor, and just the right amount of bougie brunch energy. But no matter where the city's culinary compass points, one thing always holds true: biscuits matter. Fluffy, golden, and sometimes as big as your palm, biscuits are a beloved staple in the South, and in Atlanta, they're basically a birthright. Most commonly made with buttermilk, biscuits come in a wide array of styles, from cut to cream and drop, each with its own signature texture, but all delicious. Whether they're slathered in sausage cream gravy, stacked with fried chicken, or served solo with a pat of butter and homemade jam, these buttery beauties speak to the heart and soul of Georgia's capital city.
As a lifelong Atlanta resident and biscuit devotee, I've tasted my fair share, from the classic and comforting to the experimental and over-the-top. And trust me, not all biscuits are created equal. So, if you're looking for the fluffiest, flakiest, most drool-worthy biscuits in town, this list is your guide. These are the spots that treat their biscuits like the superstars they are. Ready to carb-load your way through the city? Here are the 14 restaurants with the best biscuits in Atlanta.
Buttermilk Kitchen
If you're on a quest for Atlanta's biscuit royalty, Buttermilk Kitchen in Buckhead just might be your crown jewel. Chef Suzanne Vizethann, a Food Network "Chopped" champion and brunch whisperer, opened this cozy spot in 2012 with a mission to serve scratch-made Southern comfort food that feels like home.
The star of the show? The biscuits, of course. Rather than aiming for flaky layers, Vizethann opts for old-fashioned drop biscuits, scooped individually onto cookie sheets to create a crispy, golden brown exterior and a perfectly baked interior packed with nooks and crannies designed to scoop up every last bit of house-made blueberry-basil jam. Go all in with the biscuit basket (a trio of buttermilk biscuits served with the aforementioned homemade jam, sweet red pepper jelly, and locally produced Banner butter) or dig into a behemoth chicken biscuit stuffed with an upgraded sweet tea-brined fried chicken, red pepper jelly, and house-made pickles.
Between the crowd-pleasing biscuits, commitment to sourcing local, and the warm, welcoming vibe, Buttermilk Kitchen has a cult-like following in the city. That loyalty can draw large crowds, especially on weekends, so be sure to make a reservation if you're planning to try these biscuits.
(678) 732-3274
4225 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
Bomb Biscuit Co.
With a name like Bomb Biscuit Co., you better believe this breakfast-forward restaurant takes its baking game seriously. So seriously, in fact, that the unassuming Old Fourth Ward spot (soon to relocate down the street to Grant Park) has received endless accolades since its inception in 2022, including a Bib Gourmand recommendation from the 2024 Michelin Guide. If you want to see what all the hype is about, all you have to do is take a bite of one of founder Erika Council's fluffy buttermilk biscuits.
The biscuits here are a masterclass in Southern baking. They're tall, tender, and buttery with just the right amount of buttermilk tang. While they're perfectly delicious on their own, they really shine when packed with savory fillings, like the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, featuring a crispy fried chicken thigh drizzled with house-made hot honey, or the Lemon Pepper Chicken Biscuit, a nod to Atlanta's love of lemon pepper seasoning. Just to reinforce Bomb Biscuit Co.'s top biscuit reputation, the venue also serves gluten-free biscuits that are just as flaky and tender as their traditional counterparts.
(678) 949-9439
519 Memorial Dr SE, Unit B2, Atlanta, GA 30312
Season
Of course, not all top-tier biscuits are limited to Atlanta's city center. Just northwest of the city in the historic suburb of Marietta, there's a newly opened brunch spot serving up biscuit sandwiches with a gourmet twist. Less than a year old, Season is already garnering a loyal following for its beautiful brunch fare, creative cold brew creations, and, naturally, its over-the-top biscuits that make every plate feel like a special occasion.
The brainchild of Appalachian-born chef Nick Jennings, the unassuming little gem puts an upscale spin on comfort food. Nearly everything is made from scratch, including those impossibly large, golden biscuits that are hand-crafted and oven-fresh each morning. Flaky yet tender, buttery yet light, these biscuits are the perfect vehicle for bold, inventive fillings. Think crispy duck leg with orange marmalade or pork belly paired with crispy fried kale and a smear of apple butter. Can't find a combination you like? Not a problem. Season lets you dream up your own brunch masterpiece with a build-your-own biscuit sandwich option.
(678) 439-2935
301 Lemon Street, Marietta, GA 30060
Mt. Paran Country Store
Tucked away in Buckhead's upscale landscape, the Mt. Paran Country Store is a delightful throwback to simpler times. Established in 1906, this rustic gem has been serving the community for over a century, offering a unique blend of history and homestyle cooking. What sets it apart (besides its storied history) is its legendary biscuits. Co-owner Pete Chevallier and longtime cook Laverne start their day at 5:30 a.m., crafting about 100 biscuits daily. These golden, flaky delights are a morning staple, often enjoyed with classic fillings like smoked sausage, crispy bacon, or fried chicken.
Beyond biscuits, the store offers a variety of comfort foods, including burgers, deviled eggs, and tuna salad, as well as nostalgic treats like Slush Puppies and even a surprisingly robust wine selection. The ambiance is equally charming, with weathered wood, vintage signage, and even roaming chickens adding to its nostalgic appeal.
(404) 869-2992
4480 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
Home Grown
If you're chasing biscuit bliss in Atlanta, look no further than Home Grown in Reynoldstown. This retro diner may be known for its quirky Southern charm and down-home menu, but the real star of the show is the biscuit — big, fluffy, and absolutely unforgettable. Home Grown's cathead biscuits (a style of drop biscuit named for being about the size of a cat's head) are made from a refined version of a White Lily flour recipe, yielding biscuits that are tender on the inside, perfectly golden on the outside, and just sturdy enough to cradle layers of Southern goodness.
Their most famous creation? The Comfy Chicken Biscuit. What started as a humble staff meal quickly became the restaurant's best seller. It features one of those signature biscuits topped with crispy, buttermilk-brined fried chicken and smothered in peppery sausage gravy made with Riverview Farms pork. It's the kind of biscuit sandwich that inspires cult followings — the restaurant even has a counter just outside the kitchen tracking how many they've sold. Trust me when I say that this one easily ranks among the best biscuits in Atlanta.
(404) 222-0455
968 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
The Silver Skillet
Serious biscuit lovers need to plan a pit stop at The Silver Skillet, period. This old-school diner has been a fixture of the Atlanta breakfast scene since 1956, and while the retro charm and film cameos (Anchorman 2 and Remember the Titans) are part of the appeal, the real draw is what's coming out of the kitchen. Specifically, the biscuits.
Tall, golden, and flaky with just enough heft to hold up to a swipe of jam or a slab of country ham, these are the kind of biscuits Southern brunch dreams are made of. The exact recipe is a closely guarded secret, but we do know that the result is biscuit perfection. They're brushed with margarine before baking, which gives them that irresistible, slightly crispy edge and rich flavor that keeps locals (and biscuit pilgrims) coming back for seconds. Whether you're going for a full Southern breakfast plate or just want a biscuit (or three) on the side, The Silver Skillet delivers the biscuit goods every single time.
(404) 874-1388
200 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Ria's Bluebird
When you're talking best biscuits in Atlanta, Ria's Bluebird has to be in the conversation. This cozy diner in Grant Park has been a local legend for years, not just for its laid-back, punk-meets-Southern vibe but for those unforgettable buttermilk biscuits. Made from a beloved recipe by late founder Ria Pell, these beauties are baked in big sheet pans, which means every biscuit comes with its own personality. Some are soft and pillowy in the middle, others have golden, crispy edges, and honestly, you'll probably want one of each.
What really makes Ria's biscuits shine is their versatility. They're dreamy on their own with a pat of butter and some house-made strawberry jam, but they also hold their own in heartier dishes like the crowd-favorite country-fried tempeh (a popular vegan substitute for chicken), smothered in peppery milk gravy, which just so happens to be meat-free. Whether you're a biscuit purist or a gravy-on-everything type, Ria's delivers the kind of biscuit experience that feels like a warm hug — one that's earned its spot among Atlanta's best.
(404) 521-3737
421 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Howdy ATL
If biscuits are your love language, then Howdy ATL in Grant Park is speaking your dialect fluently. This charming little café, tucked just across from Zoo Atlanta, may be a newer kid on the block (it opened in 2022), but it's already making serious waves in the city's biscuit scene.
These fluffy, homemade delights are golden, flaky, and baked with the kind of care that tells you someone in the kitchen really loves what they're doing. That someone is Boyd Baker, who turned his love of pandemic baking into a buzzing biscuit business. His menu errs on the simple side, ensuring that the biscuits are the star. For example, the cheddar herb biscuit is a flavor bomb on its own. But stack it with bacon and warm pimento cheese, and you've got a sandwich situation that will make your tastebuds sing. They even have vegan biscuit options with Beyond sausage, so no one has to miss out on the biscuit bliss.
Howdy ATL is more than just biscuits, though. The café is all about inclusivity, with gluten-free, vegan, and creative lunch options. But at the end of the day, it's the biscuits that'll keep you coming back. They even offer dog-friendly biscuits, so your four-legged friends can get in on the biscuit craze, too.
(404) 590-5573
753 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Gracious Plenty
For a morning treat that's worth the drive, set your GPS to Gracious Plenty in Roswell, just northeast of Atlanta. This cozy, no-frills bakery and breakfast joint has quietly earned a local following for its Southern hospitality, made-from-scratch comfort food, and, of course, its downright dreamy biscuits.
These are the kind of biscuits that make you pause mid-bite just to appreciate their golden, layered perfection. Flaky on the outside, pillowy on the inside, and big enough to split (though you won't want to), they're baked fresh every morning and play a supporting role on the small but thoughtful menu. You can get them smothered in sausage gravy, stacked high with pulled pork and pimento cheese, or simply slathered in local jam and butter — each option a total win.
What sets Gracious Plenty apart is its heart. Run by a dynamic husband-and-wife chef team (both Roswell natives) with a passion for community and good food, it feels more like a neighbor's kitchen than a restaurant. Come for the biscuits, stay for the warm vibes, and maybe a cinnamon roll while you're at it.
(678) 878-3105
1164 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall
Looking for a biscuit that hits all the right notes — flaky, buttery, and just a little over-the-top? Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall has you covered. Tucked right off the Beltline on Atlanta's Eastside Trail, this retro-chic hangout is best known for its outdoor vibes and campfire-inspired eats, but their biscuits? Under-the-radar scene-stealers.
During their "Morningbird" breakfast hours (Friday through Sunday, 8–11 a.m.), the biscuit game is especially strong. We're talking thick, golden, handmade beauties stacked with everything from city ham and chow chow cheddar to house pork belly bacon and jam. Each combo is a perfect balance of salty, sweet, and downright satisfying.
Not a morning person? No worries. Running until 4 p.m., weekend brunch has its own biscuit moment too, with standouts like the fried hot chicken biscuit smothered in gravy that offers a hearty way to cure what ails you. Whether you're popping in post-jog or rolling deep for weekend brunch, Ladybird's biscuits are the kind you'll be talking about long after the crumbs are gone.
(404) 458-6838
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE Unit J, Atlanta, GA 30312
Star Provisions
Part specialty grocery store, part upscale grab-and-go eatery, Star Provisions is a must-visit for foodies making a pilgrimage to Atlanta. Tucked away in the city's Upper Westside, this curated yet delightfully casual spot is the brainchild of the team behind the Michelin-starred Bacchanalia, so, yes, the culinary bar is set sky-high.
But let's get to the main attraction: the biscuits. Baked fresh in-house each day, these golden, flaky gems are the definition of Southern comfort. They strike the perfect balance of crisp on the outside, impossibly tender on the inside, and rich with real-deal buttery flavor. Swing by the bakery to grab one solo (no shame in keeping it simple), or hit the café for a biscuit sandwich that'll ruin you for all others. Fan favorites include the crispy fried chicken biscuit with a drizzle of hot pepper honey and the sausage biscuit, made even better with a swipe of house-made strawberry preserves. However you biscuit here, just know you're doing it right.
(404) 365-0410
1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hen Mother Cookhouse
If you're willing to venture just outside Atlanta for a biscuit experience that's well worth the drive, Hen Mother Cookhouse should be at the top of your list. This charming (and Michelin-recommended) spot, helmed by chef/owner Soraya Khoury, offers a delightful mix of Southern comfort and global flair in a cozy, farmhouse-inspired setting. Visit the original restaurant in John's Creek, or save yourself a little gas money and visit the recently opened downtown Alpharetta location.
No matter which location you choose, you can bet that the biscuits will be a standout. Golden brown and perfectly crisp, they're the perfect base for indulgent creations like the XXL Cookhouse Chicken Biscuit. This hefty sandwich features a crispy fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, and a sambal chili glaze, all nestled between two halves of a buttery biscuit. It's a hearty, satisfying dish that showcases the kitchen's commitment to bold flavors and quality ingredients. Just beware that this cult-favorite chicken biscuit is only available on weekends, though the plain (but never boring) biscuits are on offer every day of the week.
Multiple locations
Thumbs Up Diner
For biscuits with a little twist, Thumbs Up Diner is a local chain that's got you covered. The original Old Fourth Ward location (across the street from the Martin Luther King Jr. historic district) has been dishing out hearty, comforting breakfast staples for more than a decade, and the biscuits are definitely a highlight. Unlike your typical flaky buttermilk biscuit, these babies are made with whole wheat, giving them a lovely nutty flavor that's both unique and delicious.
When it comes to texture, the high protein content of whole wheat flour gives these multigrain biscuits a leg up. Think a sturdy, crisp crust on the outside with a soft, crumbly center that practically melts in your mouth. And since these indulgent bites are baked fresh every hour or so, you're guaranteed to get a steaming hot specimen on nearly every visit. Whether you're keeping it classic or going all in with a generous serving of gravy, these biscuits hit the spot.
Multiple locations
The Chastain
On the hunt for biscuits that seriously elevate Southern comfort food? The Chastain in Buckhead's Chastain Park is definitely the spot to check out. This charming restaurant manages to hit that sweet spot between upscale and cozy, with a menu focused on fresh, local ingredients, many of which come straight from their own garden. Their dedication to quality and sustainability hasn't gone unnoticed, earning them a coveted Michelin Green Star, which speaks volumes about their commitment to doing things right.
Now, let's talk biscuits. Baked fresh daily, these beauties boast a golden, flaky crust with a soft, buttery center that's absolutely addictive. While the breakfast menu here is on the smaller side, the biscuit sandwich alone is worth the visit. Made from scratch using locally milled DaySpring Farm flour, it's stuffed with crispy bacon, a perfectly cooked egg, and gooey cheese — a simple but seriously satisfying way to start your day. And if you're feeling classic, you can always order the biscuit solo, served with butter or house-made preserves that add just the right touch of sweetness.
(404) 257-6416
4320 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342
Methodology
To find Atlanta's best biscuits, I set out with one mission: to track down the fluffiest, butteriest, most soul-satisfying bites in the city. I started with a clear idea of what makes a perfect, homestyle biscuit — think crisp golden edges, a tender, airy crumb, and that unmistakable homemade flavor that tastes like your grandma made it. With each restaurant, I compared the biscuits to this gold standard. Did it flake just right? Was it dry (dealbreaker) or moist and pillowy inside? Did it hold its own with just butter or shine even brighter under rich additions like sausage gravy or fried chicken?
Of course, I didn't go it alone. I scoured reviews, asked other locals, and checked if other biscuit lovers were just as obsessed. If a biscuit had a cult following or made brunch waitlists worth it, I paid attention. The result? A list of Atlanta's finest biscuit purveyors tried, tested, and tastebud-approved.