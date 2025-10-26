Cathead biscuits, so-called because they're as big as a cat's head, are rough around the edges and unapologetically rustic, and when done right, they taste like Sunday mornings and family gossip in a cast-iron skillet. The secret to making them perfect doesn't lie in using one of the best flour brands, though White Lily flour is the go-to brand for biscuits, or whether you pat or roll your dough. There's also no ancient Southern incantation. The key is in how you handle your butter. Specifically, how you grate it.

That's right. Do not cube it. Do not slice it. Do not mash it. Freeze your butter until it's as hard as a rock, then run it over a box grater like you're auditioning for a kitchen punk band. When you grate it into delicate shavings, those bits of frozen butter remain separate from the flour until the heat of the oven hits. They melt into tiny pockets of fat, then the water in them turns to steam. That steam, along with leaveners, gently puffs the dough from inside, forming a soft crumb that breaks apart like buttery clouds. So if the butter gets too warm before it goes into the oven, it starts to melt into the flour instead of staying in distinct pieces. That means it can't form steam pockets during baking — and the result is a dense, flat biscuit rather than a lofty, rounded one.