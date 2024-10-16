What's The Importance Of Using Buttermilk In Biscuits?

Perhaps there are Southern foods more iconic than the classic biscuit, but not many. Certainly, there are few foods more craveable and comforting, especially when biscuits are smothered in sausage cream gravy or coated in sweet jam. The tender, flaky layers are perfect for absorbing flavor while retaining their lightly crisp outer crust — and we have buttermilk to thank for helping to create all of that deliciousness.

Hundreds of years ago when the Southern-style biscuit was still being perfected, the term "buttermilk" referred to the creamy, tangy liquid left over from churning butter. Practically minded housewives saved this rich byproduct and began adding it to baked goods like biscuits. These women likely realized via observation that buttermilk biscuits were taller, softer, and tastier overall than those made without it, cementing buttermilk as a key ingredient to this delicacy.

What these women probably didn't know was the science behind why buttermilk makes a better biscuit. Not only does it add more moisture and fat to the dough, but it also contains acids vital to helping biscuits rise and creating those signature layers. The lactic acid in the buttermilk chemically reacts with leaveners like baking powder or soda, releasing carbon dioxide that produces little pockets to make your biscuits bigger and fluffier.