Give Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower A Delicious Crunch With One Simple Move
Buffalo cauliflower made in the air fryer is a popular plant-based take on classic Buffalo wings, but they can be made even better, especially with a little expert insight. Rachel Buck is the senior demo chef at Ninja, the brand behind the new Ninja Crispi Pro, and she shared with Chowhound some exclusive air fryer hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. When it comes to making cauliflower wings, she recommends using cornstarch or rice flour in the batter instead of regular flour for a crispier final result.
Cornstarch works to create a light and crisp coating that flour alone cannot achieve, while rice flour is a good flour for delicacy — you can even mix the two for the best of both worlds. To ensure that the cornstarch and flour coating fries on the cauliflower as it cooks, your washed florets will need to be completely dry first. Buck says, "If your air-fried cauliflower isn't crispy enough, it's probably [because] it had too much moisture... or it's possible that the temperature of your air fryer was too low."
From there, keep the batter thin, give everything a quick oil mist, and air fry the cauliflower on a hot heat. Buck recommends around 400 degrees Fahrenheit or slightly higher so that the exterior crisps before the inside softens. She also warns against crowding the basket — too many florets at once just traps steam, and you'll end up steaming your cauliflower to rather soggy results.
Add sauce to your crunchy cauliflower bites
While all-purpose flour is great for giving food a bready quality due to its gluten content, cornstarch and rice flour are better at creating a thin, crispy coat that gives cauliflower a texture more similar to a traditional Buffalo chicken wing. To nail the texture, you'll want to toss the crispy florets with a good store-bought Buffalo sauce during and after cooking. Too much moisture will dull the crunch, so pour on some sauce after they're halfway cooked, then once more before serving. It's an easy step that ties right back to Buck's point about moisture control, and once you've nailed that balance, you can start layering in more flavor without losing texture.
These Buffalo cauliflower bites are best served warm from the fryer, and if you're cooking a large quantity, avoid stacking them in the air fryer basket. They'll need enough airflow to allow the cornstarch or rice flour coatings to solidify. This texture pairs with the cold sides and garnishes like carrot sticks, chopped celery, or even a sprinkle of crumbled blue cheese. A creamy dip is essential, and a cool ranch or blue cheese dip will work to complement the fried texture and heat of the Buffalo sauce. Try tossing your cornstarch cauliflower florets in gochujang or a hot honey sauce instead of Buffalo for a different take, because as long as they're crunchy, air-fried cauliflower florets are always going to be good.