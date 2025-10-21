Give Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower A Delicious Crunch With One Simple Move

Buffalo cauliflower made in the air fryer is a popular plant-based take on classic Buffalo wings, but they can be made even better, especially with a little expert insight. Rachel Buck is the senior demo chef at Ninja, the brand behind the new Ninja Crispi Pro, and she shared with Chowhound some exclusive air fryer hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. When it comes to making cauliflower wings, she recommends using cornstarch or rice flour in the batter instead of regular flour for a crispier final result.

Cornstarch works to create a light and crisp coating that flour alone cannot achieve, while rice flour is a good flour for delicacy — you can even mix the two for the best of both worlds. To ensure that the cornstarch and flour coating fries on the cauliflower as it cooks, your washed florets will need to be completely dry first. Buck says, "If your air-fried cauliflower isn't crispy enough, it's probably [because] it had too much moisture... or it's possible that the temperature of your air fryer was too low."

From there, keep the batter thin, give everything a quick oil mist, and air fry the cauliflower on a hot heat. Buck recommends around 400 degrees Fahrenheit or slightly higher so that the exterior crisps before the inside softens. She also warns against crowding the basket — too many florets at once just traps steam, and you'll end up steaming your cauliflower to rather soggy results.