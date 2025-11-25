I Tried Every Zaxby's Wing Flavor And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Every football fan knows that gameday is just better with wings. As a student at the University of Georgia, I understood better than most that tailgates were defined by their food — the best standing out with unbelievable spreads ranging from pimento cheese and deviled eggs to fried chicken. But the very best of the best often included Zaxby's catering, specifically their wings.

Zaxby's has long understood something other chains occasionally fumble, and that's that great wings live or die by their sauce. Since the first location opened in Statesboro, the brand has built a nearly cult-level reputation around its top menu items, including its sauces. In college towns like Athens, those little plastic cups might as well count as their own food group.

As an Atlanta-based food writer whose UGA years were sustained by more Zaxby's runs than I'd like to confess, I know firsthand how fiercely fans feel about these sauces. They spark endless debates and ultimately set Zaxby's apart in the fast-casual chicken wing world. I decided to put the arguments to rest — or at least stir them up in a more official capacity — with a full-blown wing sauce taste test. With my all-too-willing, wing-loving husband in tow, we set out to give Zaxby's wing sauces their moment in the spotlight. Here's how every Zaxby's wing sauce flavor ranks, from the undeniable legends to the more unique flavors you might have never thought to try.