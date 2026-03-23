Little Caesar's Deserves More Love, According To The Internet

When comparing pizza chains, Little Caesar's is constantly ranked near the bottom of the list. But is that ranking justified or is its reputation more perception than reality? The key to any successful business is knowing what it does better than others. Little Caesar's differentiator is simple: value. If you've got five dollars, there's a pizza that's hot and ready with your name on it. Okay, it's no longer five bucks, and your actual price varies depending on where you live, but even at today's prices, it's still an excellent offer. You may not get the hands-down best pizza in return but it's tastier than many frozen pizzas out there.

Scour the internet and you're bound to find discussions on Little Caesar's – a common complaint being its pizza tastes like cardboard. But yet, when you follow the discussion, you inevitably find people coming to Caesar's defense. Its pepperoni certainly doesn't taste like cardboard, and it has a little more kick than any other pizza chain. Its regular crust is soft when the pizza is fresh but if thick crust isn't your thing, go with the thin crust for the square cuts (they might trick you into eating less, though it rarely works for me). One Redditor took to the internet, feeling Little Caesar's deserves more love, "I was blown away. Very basic pizza, of course, but the flavor was really good and most importantly it was well cooked in a hot oven."