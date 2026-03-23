Little Caesar's Deserves More Love, According To The Internet
When comparing pizza chains, Little Caesar's is constantly ranked near the bottom of the list. But is that ranking justified or is its reputation more perception than reality? The key to any successful business is knowing what it does better than others. Little Caesar's differentiator is simple: value. If you've got five dollars, there's a pizza that's hot and ready with your name on it. Okay, it's no longer five bucks, and your actual price varies depending on where you live, but even at today's prices, it's still an excellent offer. You may not get the hands-down best pizza in return but it's tastier than many frozen pizzas out there.
Scour the internet and you're bound to find discussions on Little Caesar's – a common complaint being its pizza tastes like cardboard. But yet, when you follow the discussion, you inevitably find people coming to Caesar's defense. Its pepperoni certainly doesn't taste like cardboard, and it has a little more kick than any other pizza chain. Its regular crust is soft when the pizza is fresh but if thick crust isn't your thing, go with the thin crust for the square cuts (they might trick you into eating less, though it rarely works for me). One Redditor took to the internet, feeling Little Caesar's deserves more love, "I was blown away. Very basic pizza, of course, but the flavor was really good and most importantly it was well cooked in a hot oven."
Little Caesar's is for the people
Pizza Hut and Domino's may be the national leaders, but Little Caesar's follows right behind and has its supporters across the web. One user on TikTok asked, "What's y'all's beef with Little Caesar's?" proudly proclaiming, "Little Caesar's has always had our backs," while holding a large order he stated cost only $12. Comparatively speaking, dining at a pizza place can easily run a family upward of $100 or more. As for delivery, after the list of service fees plus driver tip, that $30 dinner deal can climb up to $50 or more. Meanwhile, one tip for ordering at Little Caesar's is to use the app in order to get two pizzas, plus Crazy Bread and Crazy Sauce, delivered to your home with minimal fees.
While Little Caesar's made its name with the "Pizza! Pizza!" slogan and later, the Hot-N-Ready campaign, it has more than pepperoni and cheese pizzas. Its deep-dish pizza gives you that crispy crust and it's unbeatable as a personal lunch combo pizza. Little Caesar's Crazy Bread with Crazy Sauce has always been a must and its cheese sticks rival any national pizza chain. And for all the hate, its sales show people support Little Caesar's. The company grew year over year in 2024 from $4.42 billion to $4.93 billion (via PMQ Pizza). Sure, Little Caesar's may never win a best pizza award, but with its spicy pepperoni and Crazy Bread you wish was magically never-ending, the people are right in having Little Caesar's back as its had theirs over the years.