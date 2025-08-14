Every Single Wingstop Flavor, Ranked

Wingstop boasts an impressive selection of sauces for its world-famous wings, constantly making additions and changes to its long menu of flavors. These sauces and dry-rub seasonings are used to coat Wingstop's classic bone-in chicken, boneless wings, and its new crispy tenders, as well as some more of the chicken chain's side dishes. With 15 current flavors to choose from, it's hard to know what choices to make for those who aren't regular customers.

As a regular customer, trying all 15 flavors back to back was a welcome challenge. There were only a few options that have not been tried before this taste test — namely the Atomic, Mild, and Wingstop's brand-new Hot Lemon flavor that was just announced. Through trial and tribulation, the following list details the ranking of Wingstop's many flavors from least delicious to most delicious.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.