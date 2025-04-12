The Reason So Many Pizza Chains Also Serve Chicken Wings

Chicken wings and pizza chains seem to have become synonymous with one another. Just about every pizza place in the country offers both dishes on their menu, and diners seem to love it. But they aren't exactly dishes that come from the same background — after all, pizza is Italian (except for New York-style pizza, which isn't really Italian but a more Americanized variation), and deep fried chicken wings have their a background in Southern (American) cooking — at least until they morphed into the modern day Buffalo wing in Buffalo, New York, in the 1960s. So how — and why — did these two very unrelated dishes become such an iconic pairing?

Let's start by looking at how chicken wings were first introduced to pizza chains to begin with. Once upon a time, chicken wings were more of an afterthought. They were thought of as useless cuts of the bird, often thrown into a pot for soup, until 1964 when the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, started repurposing these pieces of chicken by frying them and pairing them with a spicy sauce. From there, a local parlor known as La Nova picked up on the sensation and began pairing these spicy little goodies with its popular dish: pizza. The pairing took off, and in the mid-1990s the combination began appearing in national pizza chains, like Pizza Hut and Dominos.