11 Mexican Wines That Should Be On Your Radar

When it comes to alcoholic beverages, Mexico may be best known for its spirits, such as tequila and mezcal. However, the country also produces some fantastic wines. That shouldn't be surprising, considering it's the oldest wine-producing region in the Americas. The Spanish began planting vines in the 1520s, and wine production quickly grew into a thriving industry. Over the centuries, countless winemakers have contributed to making Mexico's viticulture scene as vibrant as it is today.

Mexico has several underrated wine regions that provide the ideal conditions for a wide array of grape varietals. Take the Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California, where sunny days and ocean breezes give it a Mediterranean-like climate. Then you have high-altitude valleys in places like Coahuila and Querétaro that have cooler climates with low humidity and mineral-rich soils. Add to that a wealth of passionate winemakers who draw on both traditional and modern techniques and aren't restricted by appellation rules, and you have the perfect formula for some very exciting wines.

Having lived in Mexico for over five years now, I've had the opportunity to try a wide range of wines from all over the country. Some have genuinely blown me away with their complexity and elegance, and those are the ones I turn to for celebratory meals and special occasions. Others are just so easy-drinking and approachable that they've become staples in my home. If you're interested in exploring Mexican wines, these are some bottles that I wholeheartedly recommend.