Does Red Or White Wine Pair Better With Pork?

Being well-versed in the world of wine pairings can turn a great meal into an extraordinary one. While most people probably understand that a bold red is the best choice to serve with steak, the guidelines aren't as clear-cut for other types of protein. The general rule of thumb is to choose a red wine if you're having red meat, like steak or lamb. If the cut is lean, you can choose a lighter red. Seafood and white meat, such as chicken or turkey, are best served with a white wine. But what about pork? It's nicknamed "the other white meat," but the U.S. Department of Agriculture considers it red meat due to the amount of a particular protein called myoglobin, which is responsible for transporting oxygen to muscle cells and affects the color of the meat.

So if you know pork is on the menu, what wine should you choose? The answer isn't as straightforward as simply "red" or "white." Since pork is a versatile protein that can produce lean cuts, such as pork tenderloin, or more decadent, fattier options like pork belly, you need to take a few things into consideration before choosing your wine. The cut of pork, preparation, and any accompanying sauces or seasonings are all important things to think about before landing on a bottle.