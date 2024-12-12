The Best Wines To Serve With Steak According To An Expert

Pairing wines with food is a skill that may seem daunting, but for the most part comes down to discovering combinations that complement or pleasingly contrast. A crisp, dry white wine tends to be more acidic than a full-bodied red, allowing it to cut through a rich, soft cheese or creamy pasta dish. These natural affiliations are why it's difficult to pair wine and salads. Of course, the best pairing is the one you personally like, so it's always good to have alternatives. When it comes to pairing wines with steak, though, Chowhound turned to chef Bryan Ogden of Manhattan's Bourbon Steak.

Ogden helms Michael Mina's latest Bourbon Steak location, a 300-seat steakhouse on Central Park South. This Christmas, the restaurant is taking reservations for an elegant holiday dinner on December 24 and 25. The $185 fixed-price meal features elevated classics like shrimp cocktail, hearts of palm salad, black truffle risotto, the restaurant's signature washugyu ribeye steak, basque brûléed cheesecake, and much more. As wine pairings are generally an important part of such elaborate meals, Ogden's suggestions are worth taking.

The traditional pairing for a big, juicy steak, is a full-bodied, tannic red like a cabernet sauvignon, tempranillo, or a bold malbec. But if red wines aren't your thing, Ogden has a solution: Barrel-fermented or aged sparkling and white wines, which tend to be rounder and more full-bodied than crisp, fruity whites fermented and stored in stainless steel. White wine with steak you say? Read on.