Why Sparkling Wine Goes So Well With Fried Food
Champagne and other sparkling wines (think Prosecco, Cava, and so on) have a bit of an identity problem. Too often they're viewed as posh options, paired with caviar or reserved for special occasions. In reality, as with any wine, sparklers are ideal any time and go great with a variety of everyday foods. You may know that Champagne pairs well with eggs at brunch, but did you know that the bubbly beverage is also worth sipping on while eating fried foods? Whether it's fried chicken, mozzarella sticks, or samosas, the bright, crisp citrus notes of a dry sparkling wine complements the dish wonderfully. There are even sparkling pairings that work with fried desserts: Lambrusco and donuts, anyone?
Camille Parson Goldstein, co-founder and managing partner at NYC-based hospitality group Muddling Memories (@muddlingmemories on Instagram), told Chowhound she loves pairing sparkling wine and fried foods because "it cuts the richness of the fat from fried foods." Goldstein's experience includes over 20 years in hospitality, her global travels inspiring creative beverage programs.
Sparkling wines, particularly the more common white sparkling wines, tend to be fairly dry and acidic (even compared to still white or red wines). Chefs commonly use acidic ingredients, like pickles, salsa, or sour cream to cut through the fats in meats or fried dishes, adding balance to each bite. The same concept works to beautiful advantage when drinking sparkling wine with fried foods.
Pairing sparkling wine and fried food
Bubbles are fun, fried food is fun. The wonderful thing about this pairing exercise is that it's not stuffy, doesn't have to be expensive, and works with any meal or treat. It's also pretty trendy. During New York Champagne Week (NYCW), which happens in the Big Apple each November, the range of inventive tasting events includes pairing fried goodies and Champagne. For the 2024 closing party, guests enjoyed fried chicken nuggets while sipping Pol Roger white champagne. During the pandemic, NYCW partnered with Goldbelly, for a remote Fried Chicken and Bubble Bash, delivering the ingredients for crispy poultry goodness and waffles from chef Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster Harlem restaurant to revelers around the country.
For Camille Parson Goldstein, it's not just the acid in sparkling wine that makes this fun pairing appealing, but the crispness. "Sparkling wine tends to be dry and bright!" she says. In this regard, sparkling wines act as a palate cleanser, the crisp citrus and fruity notes working like sherbet or fresh fruit between bites of fried food.
To put this pairing to the test, seek out a dry sparkling wine (don't hesitate to ask the clerk for recommendations when shopping). Moscato, for example, tends to be sweet, soft, and low acid compared with a dry spumante or Champagne, which have differences worth knowing. As such, it may not deliver the snap and clarity you're seeking to accompany that super crispy homemade tempura dish. Remember, have fun exploring flavor combinations: Try pairing Prosecco with french fries, or a rosé brut Champagne with Doritos.