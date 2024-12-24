Why Sparkling Wine Goes So Well With Fried Food

Champagne and other sparkling wines (think Prosecco, Cava, and so on) have a bit of an identity problem. Too often they're viewed as posh options, paired with caviar or reserved for special occasions. In reality, as with any wine, sparklers are ideal any time and go great with a variety of everyday foods. You may know that Champagne pairs well with eggs at brunch, but did you know that the bubbly beverage is also worth sipping on while eating fried foods? Whether it's fried chicken, mozzarella sticks, or samosas, the bright, crisp citrus notes of a dry sparkling wine complements the dish wonderfully. There are even sparkling pairings that work with fried desserts: Lambrusco and donuts, anyone?

Camille Parson Goldstein, co-founder and managing partner at NYC-based hospitality group Muddling Memories (@muddlingmemories on Instagram), told Chowhound she loves pairing sparkling wine and fried foods because "it cuts the richness of the fat from fried foods." Goldstein's experience includes over 20 years in hospitality, her global travels inspiring creative beverage programs.

Sparkling wines, particularly the more common white sparkling wines, tend to be fairly dry and acidic (even compared to still white or red wines). Chefs commonly use acidic ingredients, like pickles, salsa, or sour cream to cut through the fats in meats or fried dishes, adding balance to each bite. The same concept works to beautiful advantage when drinking sparkling wine with fried foods.