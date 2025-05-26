The 12 Best Wines To Pair With Flaky Fish

Pairing wine with fish sounds simple enough — just reach for a white, right? Not exactly. When it comes to flaky fish, the answer isn't so cut and dry (or crisp and citrusy). Texture, preparation, seasoning, and sauce all influence which wine will actually shine. To help demystify this delicate dance, we enlisted two experts who know their way around a bottle.

Ashleigh McFadden, sommelier at fine-dining restaurant Nàdair and Atlanta's 2024 Michelin Sommelier of the Year, sees wine as "a nexus that creates bonds with people from different cultures and backgrounds." For her, pairing is playful, not prescriptive. "Wine is a complement, not an afterthought," she says.

We also tapped Brittany McCarthy, national beverage manager at Paradies Lagardère (a leader in airport hospitality), who's spent over a decade shaping wine programs. "What I love most about wine is its ability to tell a story — of place, of people, and of time," she says. Her approach? "Balance and curiosity." The old white-with-fish rule is a helpful starting point, but "the key is knowing the structure of the wine and the character of the dish."

With their guidance, we're uncorking the best bottles to serve alongside everything from simply grilled snapper to buttery poached cod and boldly seasoned sea bass. Whether you're a wine novice or someone with opinions about decanting, there's something here to level up your next seafood night. Because when it comes to wine and flaky fish, sometimes the best pairings swim against the current.