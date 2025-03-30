How To Properly Pair Wine With Raw Fish

From vibrant poke bowls to soft cuts of sushi or sashimi, dishes that feature raw fish come with a bounty of satisfying textures, tastes, and nutrients. Ordering some is easy, but what should you drink with your uncooked seafood? To get some insight into the most complementary wines for raw fish dishes, we sought out Corey Garner, a winemaker at The Federalist, for her expertise.

According to Garner, it all starts with choosing a bottle that brings balance to the meal. "For anything raw fish, the most important part for me is I want to find something that won't overpower the delicate nature of the fish since you aren't usually working with many sauces or other accouterments," she says. To let the seafood's clean taste shine, it's important to choose a wine that reflects the subtle flavors already present in the fish. "Here, I want something that will bring brightness, minerality, and maybe a touch of salinity to complement the delicate flavors. Which, for me, means we are talking Brut Champagne all day."

The effervescent nature of this drink, combined with its pleasant acidity, softly cleanses the palate between each bite of fish without coating the tongue or detracting from the experience. If you like a slightly sweeter sip with your bubbles, extra dry champagne could also work. Still, for those who prefer still wines over sparkling, Garner says there are other options out there that are just as simply satisfying.