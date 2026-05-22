6 Best Chips To Use For Walking Tacos
We're all familiar with tacos, but what about a walking taco? The popular game day snack, carnival staple, and nostalgic campfire food swaps taco shells for chips eaten straight from the bag. Walking tacos are the perfect on-the-go meal — just choose your favorite chips, then add your taco meat and favorite toppings. One of the best parts about walking tacos is how easy they are to customize for different tastes and dietary needs.
We researched the best chips for walking tacos, from classic corn chips to potato chips and grain-free varieties. Whether you like chips with a hint of lime or something more adventurous like a taste of kimchi, there's a chip sure to satisfy every craving. The best chip depends on if you'd like more crunch, spice, or tangy flavor.
Check out the best six chips for walking tacos to take the guesswork out of your next simple weeknight dinner. Since everything stays in the bag, cleanup is a breeze.
1. Fritos
Fritos are one of the most popular chips for walking tacos, and chef Travis Masar agrees. At Masar's restaurant, Tiger and Pig, the mapo tofu walking taco is a hit during happy hour. "I think Fritos are the best choice as they're not too complex in flavor and [how] you decide to dress your walking taco will be the focus," Masar said. "Also, Fritos are nice and thick, which makes it a sturdy vessel."
A quick Google search shows tons of recipes for using Fritos for walking tacos, but the basic method is the same. First, prepare your taco meat as you would normally. Then, just doctor it up with cheese, lettuce, beans, avocado, or any other toppings you'd like. The thick chips are great for holding a little extra hot sauce or sour cream. For something more elevated, Masar's walking taco uses vegan mapo tofu — silken tofu, Sichuan spice, scallions, and lemon — with Fritos, cilantro sour cream, and cheddar cheese. "The result is spicy, zingy, and addicting," he said.
While the original Fritos may be the obvious choice, you can add more kick to your tacos by choosing another flavor, such as chili cheese. In fact, Chowhound tried and ranked seven Fritos flavors. See which one might make it into your next walking taco.
2. Kettle Brand
If potato chips are more your thing, Kettle Brand has plenty of variety to choose from for your next walking taco. Try a "Krinkle Cut" variety for a chip that's strong and holds a lot of ingredients. Or, switch it up with a chip that has a unique flavor. "I love jalapeño-flavored chips," says chef Travis Masar. [They] provide a great kick of spice to a walking taco." With dozens to choose from, it may be difficult to narrow down your pick. As a starting point, check out how Chowhound put nine Kettle potato chip flavors to the test.
Many Kettle Brand chips come in smaller-serving bags, including flavors you might not see from other brands, such as spicy kimchi or smoky buffalo. The crunch that kettle chips provide offers a nice alternative to traditional corn chips. If you're looking for a crispier texture or a reduced-fat option to include in your walking taco, Kettle Brand offers an "Air Fried" line with four flavors.
3. Doritos
Doritos are a very popular chip to use for walking tacos due to their flavor combinations and availability of smaller bags. Tons of online recipes showcase the nacho flavor for its bold, cheesy taste and ability to hold hearty taco fillings. However, there's one unexpected Doritos flavor that outshines it: Golden Sriracha. If you'd like a chip with a bit of tanginess that mimics the bottled sauce, give this one a try to upgrade your taco.
You might have seen the viral Chipotle ordering hack where influencers dump their entire Chipotle bowl into a bag of chips. Of course, for this, make sure you use a full-sized bag of Doritos and invite a friend to join in.
One Reddit user crafted their version of a vegan walking taco by combining spicy, sweet chili Doritos with Beyond Meat, Daiya shredded cheese, and other tasty veggie toppings. Check out how Chowhound tried and ranked 15 Doritos flavors to find your favorite.
4. Cheetos
Cheetos are hands down my favorite crunchy snack. They are also an unexpected way to ditch the Doritos in your walking taco. They are the perfect base for cheese lovers, and you can sometimes find food trucks topping them with carne and queso for a rich, over-the-top meal.
I've found that Cheetos are a great choice if you crave a walking taco with extra crunch and spice. The Flamin' Hot and Cheddar Jalapeño varieties are a no-brainer. Or, add some tanginess with the dill pickle flavor. Season your beef, or other meat of choice, add tomatoes, onions, chiles, and of course, jalapeños for a meal that will set your mouth ablaze. Cool things down with some sour cream if you prefer, or use a more mild salsa. For a lighter, airy texture with less fat, Cheetos' baked cheese and Flamin' Hot baked snack are a possible alternative. Or, mix things up by choosing Cheetos puffs. With walking tacos, anything goes as long as it's portable.
5. Quest
Quest Nutrition's chips are a great way to add an extra serving of protein to your meal, due to their nutrient-packed varieties, while still delivering all of the bold flavors that make a walking taco delicious. In fact, Quest offers flavors that already feel made for tacos, such as nacho cheese, spicy sweet chili, sour cream and onion, chili lime, and loaded taco. The loaded taco variety tastes like the seasoning blend you'd already add to taco meat.
A pro tip for adding even more protein is to use plain nonfat Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. Quest chips are keto-friendly too. To make room for even more toppings, crush the chips at the bottom of the bag before adding your ingredients. To mix things up, consider combining half a bag of chili lime chips with half a bag of nacho cheese for a mouthwatering experience. Walking tacos made with Quest chips are an easy, filling option after a workout or on busy weeknights when you want something quick without giving up your protein goals.
6. Siete
Siete offers a product that the other brands mentioned here don't: a grain-free tortilla chip. Siete's Grain-Free Tortilla Chips are paleo, vegan, and great for those who have a food allergy or intolerance. Some people choose grain-free foods as part of their dietary preferences or wellness goals.
These chips are made with cassava flour, avocado oil, and tapioca starch. The lime tortilla chips are one of 20 vegan snack options that Chowhound can't get enough of. Lime pairs especially well with classic walking taco toppings. However, if citrus isn't your preference, there are plenty of other flavors to choose from, including sea salt, nacho, and a plain variety. Since the chips are vegan, the nacho flavor is dairy-free, which can be an unexpected option for those avoiding milk.
A walking taco made with Siete grain-free chips works especially well for gatherings with multiple dietary needs. Add lettuce, tomato, lime, avocado, and dairy-free sour cream to your seasoned taco meat, and you've got a walking taco just about anyone can enjoy. For a plant-based version, try using black beans, seasoned veggies, or walnut taco meat.