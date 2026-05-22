6 Best Chips To Use For Walking Tacos

We're all familiar with tacos, but what about a walking taco? The popular game day snack, carnival staple, and nostalgic campfire food swaps taco shells for chips eaten straight from the bag. Walking tacos are the perfect on-the-go meal — just choose your favorite chips, then add your taco meat and favorite toppings. One of the best parts about walking tacos is how easy they are to customize for different tastes and dietary needs.

We researched the best chips for walking tacos, from classic corn chips to potato chips and grain-free varieties. Whether you like chips with a hint of lime or something more adventurous like a taste of kimchi, there's a chip sure to satisfy every craving. The best chip depends on if you'd like more crunch, spice, or tangy flavor.

Check out the best six chips for walking tacos to take the guesswork out of your next simple weeknight dinner. Since everything stays in the bag, cleanup is a breeze.