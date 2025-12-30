We Put 9 Kettle Potato Chip Flavors To The Test, Only 1 Came Out On Top

Kettle Brand Potato Chips are so well known that they are what anyone who reaches for the particular style of chips thinks of first. Why wouldn't they? I mean, as the company motto says, "Great taste ... naturally," and they aren't lying. Heck, they even sell them at Whole Foods, and we all know they don't mess around with artificial ingredients. Still, the healthier aspect and environmentally-conscious aspects (yeah, they prioritize that, too) of the company are just a bonus. Kettle Brand Potato Chips are freaking tasty regardless. No one is trying to argue that. However, what inquiring minds want to know is which flavor is the best? I know I sure did, so I set out on a taste-testing adventure to find out.

To determine which Kettle Brand Potato Chips flavor reigns supreme, I purchased nine bags of our beloved snack, happily I might add, and faced them off in a head-to-head competition. I also ranked them based on taste, potency of flavor, and potential for mass appeal. While none of the flavors are bad — they're Kettle Brand, after all — in the end, only one chip came out on top. Something tells me it won't be the flavor you expected, either. I'll go more in-depth on my methodology at the end, but for now, let's see how the various flavors measured up and, most importantly, which one holds the crown.