The Unexpected Doritos Flavor That Outshines OG Nacho Cheese, According To Our Taste Test

If you haven't been keeping up with the latest news in Dorito world, you might be surprised to learn that these chips have evolved far beyond the Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch flavors you remember from childhood. We put in the hard work of trying and ranking 15 different Doritos flavors, and we found that most of them (12, to be exact) beat out the original Nacho Cheese flavor. If you haven't tried our top pick yet — Golden Sriracha — you'll definitely want to toss a bag into your grocery cart the next time you're perusing the chip aisle. We considered multiple factors, including seasoning strength and whether the chips actually tasted like the flavors listed on the packaging. Golden Sriracha Doritos were the clear winner, although our second-place pick, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, wasn't far behind.

When you think of sriracha, you likely think of the super-spicy, bright red Thai condiment that adds a serious kick of heat to your favorite dishes. The Golden Sriracha Doritos, surprisingly, don't pack the heat. Instead of channeling the flavor of red sriracha, they combine the flavors of yellow and green sriracha, offering a less spicy bite. When we noticed molasses at the end of the ingredients list, it made sense — the chips had a layered sweetness with depth, rather than a generically sweet taste. These Doritos are great on their own, but their unique flavor profile makes them an especially delicious base for walking tacos, fool-proof nachos for game day, and other crunchy creations.