The Chipotle Ordering Hack For The Best Walking Taco Of Your Life
Chipotle has long been considered a go-to eatery for anyone hungry for made-to-order tacos, burritos, and Mexican-inspired salads. While you might regularly choose Chipotle for its wide range of protein options like seasoned chicken and barbacoa beef, many die-hard customers come back time and again for the endless toppings like black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, shredded cheese, and salsas. However, not everyone has ample time to sit and enjoy their next meal. Fortunately, if you want to turn your next Chipotle burrito into a portable snack, skip the tortilla, grab a bag of chips, and make a hearty, flavor-loaded walking taco.
If you're unfamiliar, walking tacos are individual bags of corn or tortilla chips loaded with all your favorite taco fillings. While they're certainly one of the best nostalgic campfire foods everyone loves, walking tacos also come in handy for those wanting to eat their Chipotle orders on the go. Even though there's a solid amount of creative tortilla swaps to try on your next taco Tuesday, like naan bread or nori sheets, these alternative solutions are a no-go when you're trying to eat in your car or walk to the subway.
While using bags of crunchy snacks doesn't necessarily guarantee a mess-free eating experience, selecting more flavorful chips can give your next Chipotle order a veritable upgrade. Better yet, all you need to make this flavorful meal is a standard bag of Fritos, Doritos, or Cheetos; a Chipotle burrito bowl; and a fork. It's easy, tasty, customizable, and with Chipotle's awesome sauces and array of toppings, it'll be the best walking taco of your life.
Different ways to make walking tacos with your next Chipotle order
Start by securing a regular-size bag of your favorite flavor-loaded chips, like regular Cheetos or Flamin' Hot Cheetos for extra heat. Alternatively, choose one of many Doritos flavors like nacho cheese, sweet spicy chili, or Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch. Then, simply order a standard burrito bowl from Chipotle with your favorite protein, beans, rice, and toppings. From here, cut off one side of your chip bag and break apart your chips into more manageable pieces. Now all you need to do is pour your Chipotle order directly into your bag of chips, mix, and enjoy.
However, if you don't have an extra large appetite, you can also use snack-size bags of chips and only pour in half or a third of your burrito bowl. This is a great way to turn one large Chipotle order into two or three additional meals over the course of a few days. To ensure your chips or fresh extras like lettuce and tomatoes don't become overly soggy in the process, make sure to order any salsas or sour cream on the side.
Keep in mind, you can also stretch your order by following more Chipotle hacks everyone should know, like requesting extra toppings. While the fast-casual restaurant has limits when it comes to how much meat, guacamole, or queso you can order without paying more, you can always ask for more beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and salsas.