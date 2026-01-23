The Chipotle Ordering Hack For The Best Walking Taco Of Your Life

Chipotle has long been considered a go-to eatery for anyone hungry for made-to-order tacos, burritos, and Mexican-inspired salads. While you might regularly choose Chipotle for its wide range of protein options like seasoned chicken and barbacoa beef, many die-hard customers come back time and again for the endless toppings like black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, shredded cheese, and salsas. However, not everyone has ample time to sit and enjoy their next meal. Fortunately, if you want to turn your next Chipotle burrito into a portable snack, skip the tortilla, grab a bag of chips, and make a hearty, flavor-loaded walking taco.

If you're unfamiliar, walking tacos are individual bags of corn or tortilla chips loaded with all your favorite taco fillings. While they're certainly one of the best nostalgic campfire foods everyone loves, walking tacos also come in handy for those wanting to eat their Chipotle orders on the go. Even though there's a solid amount of creative tortilla swaps to try on your next taco Tuesday, like naan bread or nori sheets, these alternative solutions are a no-go when you're trying to eat in your car or walk to the subway.

While using bags of crunchy snacks doesn't necessarily guarantee a mess-free eating experience, selecting more flavorful chips can give your next Chipotle order a veritable upgrade. Better yet, all you need to make this flavorful meal is a standard bag of Fritos, Doritos, or Cheetos; a Chipotle burrito bowl; and a fork. It's easy, tasty, customizable, and with Chipotle's awesome sauces and array of toppings, it'll be the best walking taco of your life.