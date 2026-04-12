Ditch The Doritos And Use This Chip Brand For Your Next Walking Taco

Walking tacos are one of many nostalgic campfire foods everyone loves, not just because they're absolutely delicious (even though they are), but also because they're fun and novel to eat. The idea is that everything that goes on a taco — spiced meat, cheese, salsa, etc. — gets dumped into a single-serving bag full of chips. This essentially creates a taco salad that you can eat on the go, which is what made it popular for camping and as a lunchtime treat in some U.S. school cafeterias.

While the base for walking tacos is usually some kind of corn chip — Doritos and Fritos being the most popular — there's no rule that says you can't change it up. In fact, trading traditional corn chips for Flamin' Hot Cheetos is the perfect way to take this affordable old-school weeknight dinner to new heights. As the name suggests, this crispy snack is extremely spicy, making it the perfect foundation for a meal that's expected to come with something of a kick.

Most of the usual taco fixin's are perfect for this swap, but you'll want to control the heat levels since the Cheetos already pack a punch. For instance, you might season the meat with everything except cayenne powder and hot sauce, use mild salsa, and nix the jalapenos. Of course, if you're a total spice fiend (extremely valid) you might be happier pushing your palate to its limit with the spiciest condiments available. Just be sure to keep lots of sour cream within reach.