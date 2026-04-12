Ditch The Doritos And Use This Chip Brand For Your Next Walking Taco
Walking tacos are one of many nostalgic campfire foods everyone loves, not just because they're absolutely delicious (even though they are), but also because they're fun and novel to eat. The idea is that everything that goes on a taco — spiced meat, cheese, salsa, etc. — gets dumped into a single-serving bag full of chips. This essentially creates a taco salad that you can eat on the go, which is what made it popular for camping and as a lunchtime treat in some U.S. school cafeterias.
While the base for walking tacos is usually some kind of corn chip — Doritos and Fritos being the most popular — there's no rule that says you can't change it up. In fact, trading traditional corn chips for Flamin' Hot Cheetos is the perfect way to take this affordable old-school weeknight dinner to new heights. As the name suggests, this crispy snack is extremely spicy, making it the perfect foundation for a meal that's expected to come with something of a kick.
Most of the usual taco fixin's are perfect for this swap, but you'll want to control the heat levels since the Cheetos already pack a punch. For instance, you might season the meat with everything except cayenne powder and hot sauce, use mild salsa, and nix the jalapenos. Of course, if you're a total spice fiend (extremely valid) you might be happier pushing your palate to its limit with the spiciest condiments available. Just be sure to keep lots of sour cream within reach.
Making Flamin' Hot walking tacos everyone will love
If you're really just a huge fan of this snack in particular, you might try making Flamin' Hot Cheeto crusted chicken tenders as your protein to double up on the intense flavor. To prevent your taco from tasting too one-note, however, you'll want to add plenty of crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco, chopped fresh tomatoes, shredded iceberg lettuce, and maybe even some chili-style beans. These fresh flavors will contrast with the Cheetos' straightforward heat just enough to add interest and nuance without dulling the spice.
Pulled pork also goes particularly well with this type of Cheeto, especially if you lean into Southwestern barbecue flavors rather than the Buffalo-style spice on the Cheetos themselves. Pork is mild yet savory, with an earthy sweetness that complements the sweet and savory flavors inherent in barbecue, both of which are easily elevated by Flamin' Hot intensity. By thinking about the Cheetos as a seasoning rather than a mere textural element, it's easy to adjust your taco toppings to meld with them fairly easily.
Of course, that's not to say you can't use beef, as beef's richness stands up easily to this spicy snack. It may even be the ultimate choice, as its richness will soak up the Cheetos' seasonings to create a more cohesive flavor profile. Chopped avocados or guacamole are also a good choice for the same reasons, plus being a cooling element that will tame the Cheetos' flames without completely putting them out.