We Tried And Ranked 7 Frito Flavors

It's time to talk about everyone's favorite corn chip. And surprisingly, we're not talking about tortilla chips, which are admittedly very delicious. Rather, we're talking about their crunchy, salty, and deeply delicious alternative: Fritos. Fritos are typically more stout and heavy than classic tortilla chips, and their flavor is very different. They have a more prominent toasted corn flavor and oiliness because they're deep-fried. I personally love them because they're as corn-tasting as a chip can get. Plus, their unique, hearty structure makes them conducive to sprinkling over chili or making into the savory Texas dish known as Frito pie.

I've indulged in my fair share of Fritos over the years, mostly in the form of individually packaged variety chip boxes that grace the snack aisle of my local grocery store — so I can't say that I've ever had such a profound craving for this snack food where I've gone out of my way to buy a whole bag of them. But that made me wonder; have I just been eating the wrong flavor of Fritos? Besides the original, Fritos come in a whole bunch of different varieties, including the popular chili cheese, barbecue, and even queso. I acquired several different varieties of these chips to see which flavor was the tastiest, most versatile, and best complemented the corn-y flavor for which Fritos are known. My top picks are excellent for garnishing your crock of chili or eating with dip.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.