14 Nostalgic Campfire Foods Everyone Loves
Sometimes food simply tastes better outdoors. Take a sandwich, for example. It's delicious on its own, but eaten on the beach with sand between your toes and a sea breeze? Somehow it tastes unlike any sandwich you've eaten at home. Being outside tends to heighten our sensory experiences (science says so!) and it's one of the reasons why the foods you eat while camping taste a step above the rest. Whether you are taking a multi-day trek across a national park or are just hanging in the backyard, good food made over the campfire creates lasting memories with the people you share it with.
No matter what your food preferences are day-to-day, there are some staple food classics while camping that always hit. Comforting, flavorful — and mostly eaten with your hands — these foods are as much a part of the experience as the views are. So pack up your cooler, grab your roasting stick, and explore these nostalgic campfire foods that are sure to bring you right back to your first night under the stars.
1. S'mores
Is there a more important campfire food than that of the s'more? The combination of graham cracker, toasted marshmallow, and chocolate has been around the block a time or two with an early mention of the treat being found in a 1925 news article. Back then, the Norwalk Hour called the treat a "some-more," though we're unsure exactly when it shortened to the colloquial s'more we know today. On top of that, the history of who first created s'mores gets a little muddy. After all, it was invented a century ago.
Despite the unknown origins, s'mores have long been a staple to enjoy next to a crackling fire with good company. And while we aren't trying to remake a classic, there are some upgrades you can make for ridiculously good s'mores. Hershey's chocolate bars are the typical choice for chocolate, but did you know that Hershey's also makes Reese's Cups? The addition of warm, gooey peanut butter and chocolate can take things to the next level. For those who want something a little more savory, stick with us because bacon and pretzels are also on the table to further amp the saltiness and crunch of each s'mores bite.
2. Pizza
Some people probably don't think of pizza when they think of campfire food, and that's a valid first reaction. But for those who have had it before, there's no mistaking its place among the ranks of campfire foods. One of the many delightful things about campfire cooking is that it requires getting creative with very little, which is why pizza is such a brilliant way to diversify your camping cuisine.
The base for the pizza can vary based on what you have on hand, be it actual pizza dough, a bagel, English muffin, pita, or even a tortilla. Next is probably the best part: the toppings. Sauce, cheeses, meats, and veggies are all on the table and can be customized depending on personal preference. To prevent hauling around a ton of ingredients, try making the pizzas ahead of time and wrapping in tin foil before placing them in the cooler to keep before cooking.
3. Breakfast scramble
While we are personal fans of a dinner over the fire, there is something so special about waking up to a cool, crisp morning knowing that a great breakfast is close to follow. Not only is breakfast tasty, but if you are doing a lot of activity, your breakfast can quite literally has the power to make or break your performance on the trail that day. That's why we love to whip up a protein heavy breakfast scramble. What exactly is a breakfast scramble, you might ask? It is whatever you want it to be.
Potatoes are a fantastic base, but since they're very starchy and quite bulky, it is best to chop them up and cook them over the fire before anything else. From there any other vegetables are fair game. Peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, or leafy greens like spinach are solid options and can be cut up ahead of time and packed away. Once the veggies are cooked, but not too soft, add the eggs and scramble in the skillet. Adding extra meat like bacon or sausage can further bulk up the dish and it never hurts to have a little hot sauce or seasonings handy to add extra flavor.
4. Roasted hot dogs
Was it a camping trip if a few hotdogs weren't eaten? We don't think so, and neither do most people, since plenty of camping fanatics across the internet cite it as one of their top food choices while camping. Not only are they delicious, but hot dogs are incredibly low effort. So low, in fact, that it's nearly impossible to ruin one when cooking it over the fire. As with anything cooked over an open flame, you'll want to watch it to ensure it doesn't totally burn (unless you're into the char) and be patient with the cooking time.But before we get ahead of ourselves, we need to talk about what kind to buy and how to make them.
There are many American hot dog styles, though international sausages like bratwursts are also welcome, which means there are almost endless options on how to cook and dress up your hot dog. For those looking to keep it simple, don't sweat the extras and stick to mustard, ketchup, or relish on a bun. But for those interested in elevating their hot dog game, try wrapping bacon around the hot dog before cooking or using brioche or pretzel rolls to serve.
5. Walking tacos
Camp food has to be utilitarian considering it's packed in a limited number of bags and hauled around. Luckily for us, walking tacos are as straightforward as you can get. The base is a bag of chips, and that can mean any chip — though most people opt for something like Frito's or Dorito's due to the corn base of the chip which mimics tortilla chips. After the bag is opened comes the mountain of toppings. Ground meat (beef usually though a tofu scramble could do nicely), salsa, sour cream, cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, and onion can be added before you dig in with a fork or your hands.
Since it is handheld, the mess is kept confined and the personal serving size makes it customizable to each person. And if you had never heard of a walking taco before, perhaps you've heard of this dish under another name: the walking Frito pie. Most Frito pies aren't topped with taco accouterments, but rather chili, another campfire staple.
6. Chili
The ultimate comfort meal, chili, of course, has a place among the campfire food stars. The meal is hearty, filling, and can include (or exclude) just about any ingredient to suit people's tastes. Preparation of chili can be tedious when at home, but on the trail time is important. That is why opting for a simple swap to make the dish quicker can be a life saver. What's one to consider? Adding salsa. No one wants to carry around endless cans of food and containers of spices, which makes the addition of salsa — tomatoes, spices, onions, and peppers — can cut down on prep without sacrificing flavor.
On top of how delicious it is, chili is super versatile. It can be eaten as a standalone meal with choice toppings and the next day can be slathered over a hot dog or as the base of a breakfast shakshuka. Not to mention that chili tends to taste better on day two.
7. Apple crisp
Another campfire sweet treat, apple crisp makes for a refreshing dessert (or breakfast, we are not judging). Preparation can be done two ways, depending on personal preference and what tools you have handy. And when we're talking about apple desserts, we need to make a point about the best variety to use for baked goods. Apple varieties can have differing sweetness levels and some get mushier when cooked than others. Take that into account when picking.
If using a pan over fire, cooking the apples down in butter until tender is an important step to ensuring the tell-tale crunch isn't there when biting into the apple crisp later on. Then add sugar, seasonings, and quick oats to crisp up. For those who want to use tin foil (like you can with campfire pizzas), combine the ingredients and sprinkle the oat topping before closing up and placing over the fire, being sure not to burn the mixture.
8. Corn on the cob
Summertime is corn time. We do not make the rules (nature does), but we certainly do follow them. Sweet corn is the most commonly eaten variety of corn that most people probably associate with the summer months since its ripest during July and August. The variety gets its name because when harvested, the kernels have yet to convert its sugars to starches, so there's a distinct sweetness and juiciness to the produce.
Humans have been eating corn for some 9,000 years, so it makes perfect sense that reconnecting to nature feels inextricably tied to consuming corn.It's such a popular camping dish that the National Park Service even has its own tips and recommendations for the best corn on the cob. So if you are interested in recreating that distinct flavor from the last time you camped, we've got a few recommendations. One involves de-husking the corn (taking off the leafy outer layer it grows in) and wrapping it in, you guessed it, tin foil. The other, which many say is the superior way, is to actually grill the corn in its husk. Before you run off and accidentally set a fire, know that you should soak your corn in husk for some time before grilling to prevent burning.
9. Baked beans
Often a side dish, baked beans are not to be overlooked when at the campsite. There is a rich smokiness to them that, alongside the subtle sweetness, gives depth of flavor that rounds out a meal of hot dogs or hamburgers. Dried beans make the most sense for extended camping trips, but canned baked beans for shorter camps are often the most convenient option. As with many of the other nostalgic favorites on the list, baked beans are surprisingly versatile and play well with added vegetables and spices as well as doctoring your canned beans with sauces and even meat.
One benefit of cooking baked beans over a campfire is that the sauce gets nice and thick, which further develops the sweet tanginess. Going meat free isn't a problem either since baked beans can work well over starches like rice, potatoes, or — as our friends across the pond like to do it — on toast.
10. Pancakes
Shakespeare said that "a rose by any other name would smell as sweet," and that goes for pancakes (or flapjacks, as some may refer to them). Regardless of the name, one thing is true: Pancakes make for a fluffy, make it your own breakfast when camping. There is no need to get fancy with the ingredients, especially since a basic buttermilk pancake recipe will do the trick. Once the ingredients — flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, and butter — are mixed into a thick batter, pour even amounts into a hot griddle or cast iron coated in more butter. We promise there can never be enough when it comes to pancakes.
Toppings on toppings are next and can be sweet — think chocolate chips, syrup, fruit — or savory — bacon and peanut butter, to name a few — depending on your mood. They are overall a quick, simple, and efficient breakfast option that are sure to please even the pickiest of crowds. And really, there is simply nothing like biting into a fresh pancake while the world around you is waking up.
11. Baked potatoes
Whatever you think you know about baked potatoes, toss it out the window. The key to making a baked potato is not just in the preparation, cook time, or the toppings; it is in the variety of potato itself. When you cut open a baked potato you expect it to be fluffy, and when it isn't that's a major disappointment. So instead of choosing a potato at random, go for a russet potato, which are ultra starchy and have a lower moisture content than other varieties. Next comes the prep work, which requires a few stabs of a fork into the flesh, a healthy layer of butter, and a pinch of salt.
Once wrapped in foil and cooked over the fire, you have the perfect canvas for cheese, chives, bacon, chili, or baked beans. Sweet potatoes are also a great substitute and those are simply unbeatable with s'mores toppings of marshmallow, crushed graham crackers, and chocolate.
12. Cornbread
Skillet based foods are the reigning champions of the campfire and cornbread is no different. The coziness and memories that the flavors evoke, not to mention how great it pairs with other campfire foods, makes cornbread a surefire favorite. And while we are total fans of a traditional recipe, there are so many creative ingredients that you should be adding to cornbread to kick things up a notch, like maple syrup or cut up hot dogs.
And since we are all about preparing ahead of time, cornbread mixes are handy so you don't have to lug around separate ingredients. Once at your campsite, it is as simple as adding the wet ingredients and any other mix-in's you desire. You'll know it's done cooking over the fire when the edges are golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean. We recommend serving it warm to really feel that nostalgic sense of comfort.
13. Nachos
Nachos at the campsite? Sign us up. While similar to the walking taco, nachos are really in a league of its own. Slightly messier than some of the other foods on the list, nachos are quintessential camping food because of the hands-on nature of the preparation and eating. To cook, layer chips and toppings to the top of the cast iron and then cover in foil. For a truly ultimate chicken nachos recipe, we recommend several types of cheese and a whole heaping load of chopped vegetables.
But for those groups with pickier eaters, a communal serving of nachos may not be the right choice. In that case, we turn again to tin foil. Individual packets of nachos — which can be made to a person's exact specifications—are easy to make, and cleaning up is a total breeze. No matter if the nachos are an appetizer, or the main course, they will be a crowd favorite.
14. Mountain pies
You can call them campfire pies, pudgy pies, or mountain pies, but a campfire pie iron surely knows how to make a delicious meal. With a little imagination, and a few ingredients, mountain pies can become an instant classic. Think of it like a rugged Hot Pocket or a warm Uncrustable. Buttered bread is placed on a greased pie iron and fillings are loaded up before a second piece of bread is added — like a sandwich. When the iron is closed and placed over the fire, it clamps the sides of the bread locking the fillings in.
There are so many mountain pies to make and so little time. From pizza, grilled cheese, and apple pie to peanut butter and banana, there are a bunch of combinations to try out. They're a fantastic option for kids as well as adults wanting to relive their scout days, since mountain pies are total staples with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.