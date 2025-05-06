The Corn Syrup Swap Duff Goldman Swears By For Pecan Pie
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A recipe for pecan pie is Southern gospel. It's not a dessert to be messed with if you want that delicate balance between sweet, salty, buttery, nutty, and delicious. The only exception to this rule is adding chocolate to make it a chocolate pecan pie, because the only thing greater than Southern gospel is chocolate. However, Duff Goldman isn't from the South, and the Charm City Cake owner has a spin on this classic that might have you editing your own recipe. Instead of using light corn syrup, a foundational ingredient for the rich pecan filling, Goldman uses golden syrup. Why fix it if it ain't broken?
Per an exclusive interview with our sister publication, Tasting Table, Goldman revealed that after running out of corn syrup, he found he had some leftover golden syrup from a demo and decided to give it a try. Luckily, he wasn't disappointed. He said, "As soon as I took a bite, I was instantly transported to when I was a kid, and I remember that is what pecan pie is supposed to taste like. It's not gloopy. It's not cloyingly sweet. Corn syrup has almost a petroleum consistency to it." But before you pass judgment, Goldman says this ingredient switch-a-roo will lead to a flavor and texture that is worth the ridicule.
Where to buy golden syrup
What's the difference between these two goopy sweeteners? Corn syrup is a byproduct of corn starch while golden syrup is an inverted sugar syrup. This means that your favorite table sugar is broken down into glucose and fructose. Golden syrup is made specifically from concentrated sugar cane juice. It is a British sweetener staple that also goes by the moniker of "light treacle." It's thick, amber in color, and offers notes of caramel and toffee that pecan pie filling needs.
But don't worry, this corn syrup swap will not change how the pecan filling sets. If it did, Duff Goldman would not be singing its praises. You will still get that traditional firm and gooey taste that is synonymous with pecan pie. And don't forget to use a shot of vodka for your pie crust. This boozy addition will make the crust upon which your pecan filling will rest flakier and even more delicious.
Where can you find golden syrup? The most popular brand of this ingredient is Lyle's Golden Syrup. It is sold in a can and can be found in most specialty markets, or even in the international section of your local grocery store. Use it in place of corn syrup or molasses when you are making biscuits, caramels, and even gingerbread.
Static Media owns and operates Chowhound and Tasting Table.