The Corn Syrup Swap Duff Goldman Swears By For Pecan Pie

A recipe for pecan pie is Southern gospel. It's not a dessert to be messed with if you want that delicate balance between sweet, salty, buttery, nutty, and delicious. The only exception to this rule is adding chocolate to make it a chocolate pecan pie, because the only thing greater than Southern gospel is chocolate. However, Duff Goldman isn't from the South, and the Charm City Cake owner has a spin on this classic that might have you editing your own recipe. Instead of using light corn syrup, a foundational ingredient for the rich pecan filling, Goldman uses golden syrup. Why fix it if it ain't broken?

Per an exclusive interview with our sister publication, Tasting Table, Goldman revealed that after running out of corn syrup, he found he had some leftover golden syrup from a demo and decided to give it a try. Luckily, he wasn't disappointed. He said, "As soon as I took a bite, I was instantly transported to when I was a kid, and I remember that is what pecan pie is supposed to taste like. It's not gloopy. It's not cloyingly sweet. Corn syrup has almost a petroleum consistency to it." But before you pass judgment, Goldman says this ingredient switch-a-roo will lead to a flavor and texture that is worth the ridicule.