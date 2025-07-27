The Lazy Way To Make A Mouthwatering Peach Cobbler With Only 2 Ingredients
Summer fruit cobblers — particularly peach — are undeniably the pinnacle of warm-weather desserts, but they're also notoriously finicky. If you don't have time to figure out how much cornstarch you need to avoid a soggy cobbler, slice peaches, or cut together the perfect ratios of cold butter and flour, rest assured there's an easier way — a much easier one. In fact, if you're having a craving right now, you're in luck, because a juicy, deliciously spiced peach cobbler is just two ingredients and about 20 minutes of bake time away.
All you need to make this low-effort dessert is a tube of refrigerated cinnamon rolls and a few cans of peaches. Once layered or stirred together in a standard sized baking dish, these two ingredients come together to create a treat that certainly doesn't taste like it was made on the fly. The cinnamon rolls absorb some of the peach-infused syrup as they puff and bake, shedding some of their spicy goodness onto the juicy slices of canned peach. The result is a tender, gooey, yet lightly crisp dessert, perfect for enjoying on your back porch with ice cream, or as a luxe breakfast with a cup of coffee.
Of course, as with any simple hack, it's a combination of ingredients and technique that make or break the results. That's why it's crucial to choose the best canned peaches you can find, along with high-quality cinnamon rolls. If these two ingredients taste good separately, they'll definitely combine into a crave-worthy cobbler.
Preventing pitfalls to produce just peachy results
Though you can absolutely just dump the peaches into your baking dish and sprinkle torn-up cinnamon rolls on top, evaporating all of the syrup in the oven will lengthen your bake time significantly, increasing the risk of burning your dessert. A better option is to drain one can of peaches, reserving the syrup to make a simple, fruity and delicious peach sauce to top your cobbler after it's finished baking.
Of course, the easiest way to avoid a watery cobbler is to swap out the canned peaches entirely for canned peach pie filling. Pie filling already has all the binders and thickeners needed to help it become beautifully caramelized and bubbly as it bakes, eliminating worries about longer cook times and fussing with cornstarch to thicken up syrupy canned peaches. However, it's still vital that you choose a high quality canned pie filling. As mentioned, how good your ingredients taste determines how good your cobbler is.
One of the best parts of low-effort recipes like this one is playing with flavors and textures. Adding extra cinnamon and other warming spices, like nutmeg and ginger, will help the peaches and cinnamon rolls marry. You can also fold in some fresh fruit, like blueberries or strawberries, along with cream cheese for a Danish-style variation. Sprinkle the top of your finished cobbler with pecans and walnuts, or fold them directly into the filling while baking for some crunch, and an extra punch of rich, nutty flavor.