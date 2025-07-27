The Lazy Way To Make A Mouthwatering Peach Cobbler With Only 2 Ingredients

Summer fruit cobblers — particularly peach — are undeniably the pinnacle of warm-weather desserts, but they're also notoriously finicky. If you don't have time to figure out how much cornstarch you need to avoid a soggy cobbler, slice peaches, or cut together the perfect ratios of cold butter and flour, rest assured there's an easier way — a much easier one. In fact, if you're having a craving right now, you're in luck, because a juicy, deliciously spiced peach cobbler is just two ingredients and about 20 minutes of bake time away.

All you need to make this low-effort dessert is a tube of refrigerated cinnamon rolls and a few cans of peaches. Once layered or stirred together in a standard sized baking dish, these two ingredients come together to create a treat that certainly doesn't taste like it was made on the fly. The cinnamon rolls absorb some of the peach-infused syrup as they puff and bake, shedding some of their spicy goodness onto the juicy slices of canned peach. The result is a tender, gooey, yet lightly crisp dessert, perfect for enjoying on your back porch with ice cream, or as a luxe breakfast with a cup of coffee.

Of course, as with any simple hack, it's a combination of ingredients and technique that make or break the results. That's why it's crucial to choose the best canned peaches you can find, along with high-quality cinnamon rolls. If these two ingredients taste good separately, they'll definitely combine into a crave-worthy cobbler.