What Is A Bean-To-Bar Chocolate-Maker, And How Does It Differ From Other Chocolate Producers?

Simply having a preference for cocoa percentage in chocolate isn't enough to narrow down your choices to the perfect bar. Our favorite chocolate confections can now also come with labels such as "craft" or "artisanal." While sometimes it's simply a tactic brands use to differentiate their products, some descriptors can tell you a lot about the chocolate and its origin. One in particular, bean-to-bar, has grown increasingly popular, and the phrase has come to encompass many of the qualities that would appeal to someone looking for a high-quality chocolate bar.

At its simplest, bean-to-bar chocolate conveys the idea that the chocolate maker manages the entire process, starting from the cocoa bean to when it is a ready-to-eat chocolate bar. The reason behind it is to increase transparency and ensure sustainable and ethical sourcing and processing methods are followed in the making of the chocolate. Conversely, large-scale chocolate producers use vast quantities of cocoa that they often source it from intermediate suppliers, and are therefore not in direct contact with cocoa growers. Chocolatiers usually procure chocolate in an even later stage of production and use it to make confectionery.

Large-scale production of cocoa to meet global demand, and the fact that most of it is grown in economically developing countries, means that the cocoa industry is fraught with unsustainable agricultural processes and questionable labor practices. In addition to knowing where your bean-to-bar chocolate is sourced from, you can also expect a more distinct flavor profile since the cocoa beans are more carefully selected and processed. Of course, the smaller-scale production of bean-to-bar chocolates also makes them more expensive.