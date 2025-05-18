The Ingredients That Gave Red Velvet Cake Its Color Before Food Dyes

Red velvet, unfortunately, is not a flavor you can find in nature. Most modern red velvet cakes get their trademark red coloring from artificial food dye. With dye being a key ingredient in most red velvet recipes, you might be shocked to learn that red velvet cake predates the invention of food dye by a few decades.

Red velvet cake's very first appearance is disputed, but we can trace it back to the Victorian era's "mahogany cakes," when cocoa powder's acidity, mixed with vinegar, gave them a reddish tint. Aside from its impacts on texture and flavor, vinegar can also add its own color to cakes, no cocoa powder needed. This is why vinegar often makes an appearance in chocolate cake recipes — it makes the finished product more vibrant. Even with such ingredients, however, these traditional cakes weren't as colorful as modern red velvet. The once subtly red cake went on a long journey to become its current saturated self.