Meet 3-Day Coconut Cake: The Southern Dessert That Tastes Like A Slice Of Heaven
You've probably heard that good things take time. According to some bakers, that's especially true for this classic Southern cake that improves with age. If you're tempted to take shortcuts when it comes to long chilling times, take note: patience is key. To achieve a coconut cake that's as flavorful as possible, you'll need to give it the full three days it requires to reach perfection.
There are a few ways to make it. Some bakers prepare the whole cake on day one, and then let it rest in the refrigerator for three days before serving. Others divide the process into two main phases, refrigerating the cake between steps for a total of three days. Some use a box cake mix as their base, while others insist on making it all from scratch.
No matter the method, most versions feature yellow cake layered with a coconut and sour cream filling. It's then topped with a frosting made from a combination of the filling and whipped topping, and finished with a coating of coconut flakes or shavings. The cake is also only lightly sweet, making a great birthday cake or special occasional alternative for those who want something delicious, but not overly sugary.
The case for why you should wait to dig in
So what makes this cake different than others you can bake and serve on the same day? It's all about giving the flavors time to soak into those fluffy layers. If you cut into it right after assembling it, the coconut flavor would be unevenly dispersed, leaving you with a fairly bland base. Giving the cake three days to rest allows the coconut and the moisture from the sour cream filling to infuse every layer, creating a tender, flavorful bite throughout. Some versions of the cake don't include shredded coconut in the cake base at all, instead reserving it only for the filling and frosting, making the resting period even more crucial.
As for what makes it so delicious, people who remember eating this cake as kids say that, apart from the anticipation, this dessert's appeal lies in its simplicity. Other than frozen shredded coconut, which you may not have in your pantry but is easy to find at most grocery stores, none of the recipes call for any fancy ingredients. It's often served with a generous scoop of Cool Whip, so don't feel pressured to make your whipped cream from scratch. Sometimes, the simplest option is really the best. And if waiting three days for dessert just isn't in the cards, try a four-ingredient coconut cake that's much quicker to make and dairy-free.