Meet 3-Day Coconut Cake: The Southern Dessert That Tastes Like A Slice Of Heaven

You've probably heard that good things take time. According to some bakers, that's especially true for this classic Southern cake that improves with age. If you're tempted to take shortcuts when it comes to long chilling times, take note: patience is key. To achieve a coconut cake that's as flavorful as possible, you'll need to give it the full three days it requires to reach perfection.

There are a few ways to make it. Some bakers prepare the whole cake on day one, and then let it rest in the refrigerator for three days before serving. Others divide the process into two main phases, refrigerating the cake between steps for a total of three days. Some use a box cake mix as their base, while others insist on making it all from scratch.

No matter the method, most versions feature yellow cake layered with a coconut and sour cream filling. It's then topped with a frosting made from a combination of the filling and whipped topping, and finished with a coating of coconut flakes or shavings. The cake is also only lightly sweet, making a great birthday cake or special occasional alternative for those who want something delicious, but not overly sugary.