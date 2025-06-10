13 Tasty Ways To Use Overripe Bananas

No matter how quickly you eat them, it often feels like bananas go from perfectly yellow to bruised and brown in the blink of an eye. It's easy to favor them in their attractive, yellow state (and it's true — this may be when they're best eaten plain), but this is really just the beginning of their journey. Brown and mushy, overripe bananas may be their most delicious state, and have potential for use in countless yummy recipes.

There is science behind why bananas get more delicious as they ripen. Bananas don't just get softer over time, they also grow sweeter. The drastic changes that occur in bananas as they transition from green, to yellow, to brown are due to various chemical changes in the fruit. The change into a soft and sweet ingredient is due to pectin, a starch, as it is broken down into sugars by two enzymes: amylase and pectinase. This chemical process turns overripe bananas into the perfect ingredient for many recipes, from baked goods to frozen treats. We explored 13 delicious ways to use your overripe bananas so that no banana gets wasted the next time you have a bunch that gets ripe too fast.