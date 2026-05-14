14 Easy Ways To Add More Beans To Your Next Meal

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Fibermaxxing is one of the biggest food trends of 2026. People are flocking not only to high-fiber foods but also to minimally processed, so-called "ancestral diets." Beans are one of many foods that check off both of these boxes. They're proud members of a larger class of plants called legumes and are known for their nutrient density — which includes plenty of fiber, protein, and micronutrients.

Not everyone has extensive experience working with beans, and if you've never really gotten up close and personal with them, either in their canned or dried form, you may not realize the inherent learning curve that comes with them. You have to figure out ways to work with, rather than against, their starchiness and mesh their flavor tactfully with other ingredients. To get helpful advice on working with beans and ideas for using them in recipes, we spoke to the experts: David Lee, co-founder of PLANTA Restaurants; Cadry Nelson, author of "Living Vegan for Dummies"; and Jem Mantiri, recipe developer at The Fruity Jem. Once you master their tips, you'll be well on your way to eating beans for every meal.