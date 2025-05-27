Your Leftover Hummus Is Dying To Become A Salad Dressing. Here's How To Do It

Hummus is a versatile and widely available Middle Eastern spread that tastes wonderful on sandwiches, pita, or as a dip for veggies. It has a high protein and fiber content, as well as antioxidants. These health benefits, along with the delicious taste and adaptability, make hummus worth exploring. One of the great uses for hummus is its ability to be combined with other ingredients to make new recipes. If you have any extra or leftover hummus in the fridge, experiment a little by making it into a delicious salad dressing.

You only need three main ingredients to make hummus salad dressing. It contains about ½ cup of hummus, blended with 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard and the juice from half a lemon. The other ingredient you'll need is filtered water. To make the dressing, blend the main ingredients to taste using a blender or a whisk, as if you were making hummus from scratch. Add water in small amounts to create the best consistency, and voilà, instant salad dressing!