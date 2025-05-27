Your Leftover Hummus Is Dying To Become A Salad Dressing. Here's How To Do It
Hummus is a versatile and widely available Middle Eastern spread that tastes wonderful on sandwiches, pita, or as a dip for veggies. It has a high protein and fiber content, as well as antioxidants. These health benefits, along with the delicious taste and adaptability, make hummus worth exploring. One of the great uses for hummus is its ability to be combined with other ingredients to make new recipes. If you have any extra or leftover hummus in the fridge, experiment a little by making it into a delicious salad dressing.
You only need three main ingredients to make hummus salad dressing. It contains about ½ cup of hummus, blended with 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard and the juice from half a lemon. The other ingredient you'll need is filtered water. To make the dressing, blend the main ingredients to taste using a blender or a whisk, as if you were making hummus from scratch. Add water in small amounts to create the best consistency, and voilà, instant salad dressing!
Ways to make a personalized hummus salad dressing
There are many possibilities to take into account when you make this salad dressing. There are numerous ways to add your own flavors to basic hummus to boost the taste. Try utilizing a drizzle of olive oil or an extra squeeze of lemon juice in your hummus to start. This will add a homemade quality to your base ingredient. Then, consider adding other unique ingredients to your hummus so your dressing will be personalized even more.
Blend your store-bought hummus with spices you have at home to create a nuanced flavor. You can add curry, cayenne, harissa, or a blend of herbs. Another great thing about this style of salad dressing is that you can choose from numerous varieties of hummus. There are many flavors and brands of hummus that will enhance its overall taste. If you have it, you can use store-bought hummus blended with garlic, roasted red pepper, pine nuts, or another tasty variety. This will allow you to add a unique twist without much additional effort. Utilizing some or all of these possibilities will make your new salad dressing really pop!