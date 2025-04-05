The High-Protein Spread You Need For A More Satisfying Tomato Sandwich

There's something truly satisfying about a simple tomato sandwich — the juicy slices of plump tomato, nestled between crusty bread, is a brilliant canvas for a crave-worthy snack. There are plenty of innovative toppings that can take your tomato sandwich to the next level, but why not upgrade this summer classic with something substantial and packed with nutrients? Let's start with a simple protein boost: the beloved hummus. Adding this spread is a handy hack that transforms a tomato sandwich from a light lunch into a more satiating meal.

The humble, Middle Eastern chickpea spread brings nutritional heft to your tomato sandwich without overshadowing its star ingredient. With plant-powered protein, fiber — a key nutrient that many Americans lack — and healthy fats, hummus packs a punch. Beyond the nutritional boost, the flavors of hummus and tomatoes offer a delectable union and can be made extra zesty with a touch of citrus. The earthy, nutty quality of chickpeas and tahini complements the bright acidity of summer tomatoes and adds richness that balances the fruit's natural sweetness.

The thick, creamy consistency of hummus also serves as a barrier that prevents the crusty bread from getting soggy from the tomato juice. This hack could tempt even those averse to tomato sandwiches.