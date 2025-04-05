The High-Protein Spread You Need For A More Satisfying Tomato Sandwich
There's something truly satisfying about a simple tomato sandwich — the juicy slices of plump tomato, nestled between crusty bread, is a brilliant canvas for a crave-worthy snack. There are plenty of innovative toppings that can take your tomato sandwich to the next level, but why not upgrade this summer classic with something substantial and packed with nutrients? Let's start with a simple protein boost: the beloved hummus. Adding this spread is a handy hack that transforms a tomato sandwich from a light lunch into a more satiating meal.
The humble, Middle Eastern chickpea spread brings nutritional heft to your tomato sandwich without overshadowing its star ingredient. With plant-powered protein, fiber — a key nutrient that many Americans lack — and healthy fats, hummus packs a punch. Beyond the nutritional boost, the flavors of hummus and tomatoes offer a delectable union and can be made extra zesty with a touch of citrus. The earthy, nutty quality of chickpeas and tahini complements the bright acidity of summer tomatoes and adds richness that balances the fruit's natural sweetness.
The thick, creamy consistency of hummus also serves as a barrier that prevents the crusty bread from getting soggy from the tomato juice. This hack could tempt even those averse to tomato sandwiches.
Elevate your tomato sandwich with globally-inspired pairings
To start, choose the best tomato for your sandwich. Think thick slices of heirloom tomatoes, juicy beefsteaks, or even halved cherry tomatoes, which can also be roasted with a drizzle of olive oil to concentrate their sweetness while adding smoky depth. The char from roasting imparts complex, savory notes to the sandwich and pairs perfectly with the smooth hummus. For a vibrant, visual appeal, you can add heirloom green tomatoes or your preferred variety of yellow tomatoes to the mix. For a Mediterranean-inspired twist, try quick-pickling tomato slices with red wine vinegar, oregano, and garlic.
You can also switch up the hummus you use. While traditional hummus is a great staple, don't overlook flavored options. Roasted red pepper or roasted garlic hummus are guaranteed crowd-pleasers that can make your hummus and tomato sandwiches a must-have contribution to the next potluck. Harissa spiked hummus evokes flavors of North African cuisine that are perfect on a toasted pita wrap, while a basil-infused hummus, which is akin to a creamy pesto, offers an Italian interpretation, especially when layered with tomatoes and good-quality balsamic glaze on focaccia.
Add some aromatic spices with a sprinkle of curry powder, or pay homage to the Middle Eastern origins of hummus with warm flatbread wrapped around zaatar-seasoned hummus and tomatoes flavored with sumac. It's safe to say that a basic hummus and tomato sandwich offers a foundation that can inspire your creativity.