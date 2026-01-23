9 Biggest Food Trends To Look Out For In 2026

Smelly, crunchy, and cruciferous — all words used to describe what we think will be the most up-and-coming food trend of 2026: cabbage. This stinky veggie has gotten its fair share of bad press over the years, but it seems poised to have a renaissance in 2026. Pinterest's 2026 trend report suggests that more people are looking for cabbage-themed recipes on its site. Cauliflower has historically popped up in the veggie conversation, thanks to products like cauliflower gnocchi, cauliflower pizza crusts, and, of course, cauliflower rice. However, people may be hungry and looking for an alternative vegetable to fill their fascinations in 2026, which is where cabbage comes in.

Why cabbage, specifically? Well, it's a relatively cheap vegetable, which ties in with many consumers' desires to spend less on meal staples. It also literally feeds into the changing conversations around gut health and "fibermaxxing," as it's relatively low-calorie yet packed with nutrients and fiber.

Cabbage's rise to global stardom also aligns with another food that we can expect to receive more air-time in 2026: vinegar, which was named by The New York Times as the ingredient of 2026. Play with both cabbage and vinegar in a funky ferment, or try your hand at homemade kimchi to see what all the hype is about.